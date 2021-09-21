Y OPAS, the Outreach Program for Ahwatukee Seniors located within the Ahwatukee Foothills Family YMCA, is celebrating a homecoming.
Brenda Nichols, who helped the group make the move from Mountain View Lutheran Church in 2005, has returned to serve as the Y OPAS Director.
When the organization was founded in 2001, it was known as OPAS to be a free support service to village seniors.
Nichols was an employee and swim instructor at the local YMCA when the volunteer organization made its move.
“Over 16 years ago as a Y employee, I remember being assigned the duties of assisting with the transition of moving the OPAS program from Mountain View to the YMCA,” she said.
“I remember thinking ‘geez these OPAS volunteers are really passionate and committed to this program.’ To my utter delight, quite a few of these passionate and committed volunteers are still volunteering and helping to keep the program running like a well-oiled machine.”
Among those volunteers is Jane Forde, a 30-year Ahwatukee resident who has been with the senior program for 18 years and continues to be a leading “passionate and committed” volunteer.
“For so many of us more senior volunteers of Y OPAS, we’re more than excited to have Brenda return to the YMCA and lead this amazing program once again,” Forde said.
“Brenda was our YMCA leader when we moved to the Y so many years ago. She helped the environmental changes with such class and enthusiasm and made it a seamless process for us all. She was present for all our functions and participated in the plans to expand the program.
“Now, here we are, 15 years later, and relieved that we now have the leadership stability to continue our service to the seniors of Ahwatukee. Brenda brings her knowledge and energy, so I am sure I can safely speak for all of our clients and volunteers when we delight in her return to us.”
After being away from the all-volunteer program for many years, there were changes Nichols had to absorb. She lauded the volunteers – among them Forde and Kate Bibber for assisting her as she learned the ropes.
“I’m just in awe of this program. It’s been especially tough during the pandemic, but the program is persevering and has maintained more than 200 volunteers and I’m amazed at how it’s all online now and 400 clients,” she said.
She said she appreciated how volunteers had adjusted to the new parameters necessitated by the pandemic.
“Now our volunteers can go online and choose which rides they want to take,” Nichols explained. “They can pick those that work with their schedule or are located closer to their homes. It used to be we had to call them and ask if they had time to give someone a ride.”
Among the most popular programs is one offering free rides for Ahwatukee seniors who are unable to drive or without a vehicle. With Y OPAS volunteer drivers who literally offer door-to-door service, seniors can go grocery shopping or get to their medical appointments.
Nichols knows the ongoing pandemic reality is and will continue to affect the organization’s ability to serve the community as they once did, and would like to continue to do.
Face-to-face events have fallen to the pandemic and the upsurge in the Delta variant of COVID-19 canceled September’s annual community outreach and last spring’s popular volunteer appreciation luncheon.
“It is sad we’ve had to curtail events like our 20th anniversary that’s upcoming in October. We had planned a big in-person celebration, but we’ll do it again when it’s safe,” she said. “I don’t think people will care if we’re a year late.”
Nichols arrived in Arizona to fulfill an internship needed to earn her degree in nonprofit management from the University of Nebraska.
She accepted an invitation from the Ahwatukee Community Center Tennis and Swim Club and was subsequently hired, working there for eight years.
She married Nick Nichols, a Kyrene de las Lomas Elementary physical education teacher. Starting in 1994, she was recruited as aquatics director at the nascent Ahwatukee Foothills Family YMCA, giving swim lessons at neighbors’ pools as there was one yet to be built at the Liberty Lane facility.
In 2000, she left the Y to start a family, returning three years later, but resigned when the housing bubble hit in 2008. She worked as a grant writer for a domestic violence shelter, and was wooed by the state Department of Health Services.
“One month I was writing grant proposals, the next month I was reading them,” she said.
At DHS, she had three different titles while working in domestic violence prevention, family planning, and lastly with their High-risk Perinatal Program (HRPP), a topic she knew well as she was herself a participant from 2000-2003 when her twin daughters arrived two months early, and were in the neonatal intensive care unit for two months and required developmental follow-up two years thereafter.
“Today my daughters are happy and healthy and live in Flagstaff where Vanessa is a cosmetologist and Bailey is a senior at NAU,” she said.
After 11 years with the state, she accepted the offer to come to Y OPAS as their new director.
“I plan to be here until I retire, and that’s at least another nine years away,” she said.
She brings with her a new title: Associate Executive Director of Y OPAS and Senior Engagement. The last three words are an indication of the program’s planned expansion.
“I think it might open up other avenues we haven’t yet thought to explore,” she explained. “The opportunity to expand when it’s safe again.”
For now, Nichols is basking in her new position.
“It feels like coming home. I’m looking forward to rekindling friendships, making new ones and strengthening Y OPAS as it expands to meet the ever-changing needs of Ahwatukee seniors,” she said. “And I couldn’t do it without the many amazing Y OPAS volunteers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.