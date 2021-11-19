The Armer Foundation for Kids has launched a special drive in memory of an Ahwatukee boy who lost his valiant three-year battle leukemia in June at age 13.
Logan Gidley was first diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia at age 11 and went through several rounds of treatment, including chemotherapy and painful bone marrow transplant, and was declared cancer-free twice during his three-year ordeal.
He was one of the first children whose family was aided by the Armer Foundation for Kids, an Ahwatukee-based nonprofit founded by Jennifer Armer, who with her husband Matt, owns Armer Air, an HVAC company.
The foundation is dedicated to easing the financial burdens of families with children battling extreme medical or life-altering conditions. When health insurance is not enough, it assists with copays, premiums, deductibles, and other out-of-pocket expenses.
In Logan’s name, the foundation is collecting new musical instruments for children at Banner Children’s Hospital.
“Prior to his diagnosis and throughout his battle with AML, Logan had a passion for music, the clarinet, and dancing,” Armer said. “His family and friends have recalled many instances where he could be found listening to music, playing his clarinet, or performing an impromptu dance sequence. “
She also noted that music therapy is highly encouraged for hospitalized children and those battling cancer or extreme medical conditions. According to the Oncology Nursing Society, numerous studies show... “active music engagement increased comfort in hospitalized children, reduced pain and anxiety in children undergoing lumbar puncture, and improved coping skills in children undergoing cancer treatments.”
Logan’s brave battle has been chronicled in AFN and by the Armer Foundation.
After he was first declared by doctors to be cancer-free, the foundation notes, “Logan and his family resumed life as before - enjoying family time, vacations, cuddling with his two dogs. In March 2019, he even returned to his elementary school – Kyrene De La Sierra.”
To celebrate his 12th birthday in September 2019, “Logan celebrated with a large party filled with friends, family, tacos, cupcakes, and video games.”
Less than three months later, new leukemia cells were in his blood. He spent all December at Phoenix Children’s Hospital and “faced every difficulty with a dose of sarcastic humor and courage.”
The first half of 2020 was spent with numerous treatments, including a bone marrow transplant, and was declared cancer-free a second time in June 2020.
That September, “Logan celebrated his 13th birthday with a car parade,” Armer noted. “It was a special day for Logan, and he enjoyed seeing his friends and family.”
He suffered another relapse in January and “treatment options were limited but, his doctors agreed that another treatment of chemo drugs and ultimately another bone H
Logan spent six months in the hospital.
Ultimately, Armer said, “the cancer was too strong, his body too weak. Logan chose to go home, to his house - his room. He never gave up. He fought till the end.”
Armer said, “Logan’s wishes were to encourage us all to ‘Pay It Forward’ and to continue supporting kids like him – fighting cancer and other long-term illnesses.
His family has partnered with the Armer Foundation which is seeking instruments such as bells, mini-guitars, ukuleles, castanets, shakers, cabasas, drumsticks, paddle and hand drums, maracas and tambourines.
To contribute to Logan’s Healing Sounds Musical Therapy Memorial, go to armerfoundation.org/logan.
