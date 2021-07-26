Kyrene Judicial District Justice of the Peace Sharron Sauls has first-hand experience with domestic violence – and not just from her 20-plus years as a social worker.
The Ahwatukee mother of two also was a domestic abuse victim for 12 years.
That experience ultimately promoted her this year to write her first book, ”Judge Me Not,” which is actually a combination of fiction, spiritual meditation and helpful guidance for other victims of abuse.
“It is a quick read that takes you into the world of a domestic violence victim then brings you out into a survivor’s success story,” said Sauls, who will be signing copies this Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. at Janice Vaincre’s Boutique 4302 E. Ray Road, Ahwatukee.
The boutique recently was launched by Shante and Sheri Saulsberry of Ahwatukee, who are using it in their efforts to raise enough money to build a complex that provides both independent housing and services for domestic violence victims.
Before becoming JP, Sauls’ career included landlord-tenant counselor and a social worker who has worked for the City of Phoenix, a Texas government social service agency and a nonprofit.
She dealt with victims of abuse, veterans experiencing homelessness, families with physically or mentally disabled members and others who were struggling in life.
But it was her own experiences with abuse that prompted her to write a fictional story based loosely on her own experience that also includes spiritual meditations reflecting her Christian faith, which gave her strength in her ordeal.
“I thought it was important to share what a victim goes through because so often people blame the victim and they don’t understand the emotional and the financial part of domestic violence, and all of the other things that go with it,” Sauls said.
She also was driven to write the book by the same Christian faith that propelled her into social services even as she was growing up in Wisconsin.
Besides becoming intrigued by sociology while earning her degree at the University of Wisconsin, Sauls said her Christian upbringing moved her.
“I saw other people were in need or the tragedies that surrounded us and I just felt that I had an obligation to help,” she said, quoting sociologist-activist W.E.B. DuBois’s exhortation to African Americans who have succeeded in life to help others.
“I feel that God gives us gifts for a reason and I always tell my kids, ‘I’m not going to squander my gifts.’ And so my gift from God is to see and feel a person’s pain. And also to have the ability and resources to help them.”
She calls “Judge Me Not” a “fictional book with a twist of truth,” partly because it echoes things she is familiar with but also because she includes a guide for domestic abuse victims to find legal and other help.
Sitting down to write in January during the height of a surge in COVID-19, Sauls said the book was both painful and cathartic.
“It brought me to tears many a days,” she said, as she recalled her own experiences and those of other victims she has helped.
“I felt compelled to do it because I feel some people think they understand my situation or another victim’s situation but they don’t,” Sauls said.
She is candid about her hopes for the book, which is available on amazon.com.
“I don’t think this would be any type of Pulitzer Prize for Literature or anything like that,” she said. “And you may find grammatical errors. You may find a lot of things wrong with it, but I felt compelled to tell this type of story to the public and honestly, I think a lot of victims will see themselves when they look at the main character in the book.”
“That is my absolute goal – that it will reach thousands of people and that they will find the help that they need.”
