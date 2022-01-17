Even as she winds up her busy high school career, Reva Chaudhry isn’t about to relax on her philanthropic endeavors.
The BASIS Ahwatukee senior has achieved 501©(3) status for her nonprofit, Gift A Treat, and, with that, positive results, raising enough money to get prosthetics for 20 impoverished patients in India and seven sewing machines for women there.
“This is further magnified by the ripple effect of giving carried on by recipients: Rita, one of these recipients, is teaching uneducated women in her neighborhood how to sew, so they too can become financially independent,” Reva proudly noted.
Her nonprofit, Gift A Treat (giftatreat.com), has a number of health-care objectives aimed at helping “impoverished patients who barely make a dollar a day in wages,” primarily in the villages of
Gujarat, India.
“Patients afflicted with polio, diabetes, congenital conditions or accidents have missing or nonfunctional limbs, which significantly impact their quality of life,” she notes on her website.
Though she notes that “a contribution of $200 can fund life-changing prosthetics which provide a new, rich perspective to life,” Reva also said, “With prosthetics costing a mere $65 and sewing machines costing $100, small-dollar donations can collectively create a large impact.”
To show her gratitude for larger donors, though, she hand-crafted custom journals for those who gave more than $150.
The daughter of Yash Chaudhry and Shefali Bhimani, Reva is her school National Honor Society chapter’s president, a National Merit semifinalist and a recipient of the 2001 1Junior Achievement of Arizona 18 Under 18 Award. With more than 18 AP courses successfully completed, she also maintains a 4.0 unweighted GPA.
She started her philanthropic efforts by making meaningful greeting cards – which she calls “my way to make someone feel loved and special, which is why I’ve been making them for as long as I can remember.”
During the pandemic, she said she also “wanted to shine a light in the lives of those who are often forgotten amongst all the chaos: the homeless.
“Because I was creating over 100 handmade cards for the homeless, I wanted them to be beautiful yet simple, so the message shines,” she explained.
“I gathered some of my favorite patterned paper, cut them to size, and stuck a slightly smaller white cardstock paper on top. For each card, I cut out a gold bow, which finished them off perfectly. I keep a list of some of my favorite quotes and uplifting lines, which inspired the message I wrote in each card.”
She also created over 100 care packages with items such as flasks, satchels, blankets, some beautifully scented soaps, socks, and a journal for people experiencing homelessness and also made gifts for healthcare workers to show “my appreciation for their courage and hard work.”
She also experiments with different textures, colors, patterns and styles of paper and proudly shows the results on her Instagram account, “paper unleashed.”
Reva directs her nonprofit’s activities largely toward an impoverish state of India because her parents are from that country and she has many relatives still living there.
People who want to help her cause can reach her at her nonprofit’s website.
Or they can also mark their calendars for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 6 on the northeast corner of Warner Road and McClintock Drive for a fundraising multi-vendor arts and craft sale.
Reva noted that the pottery, glass art, paper crafts, sewn goods and paintings will abound “just in time for Valentine’s Day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.