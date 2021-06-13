Lynette Alm was a hairstylist in a Chicago suburb when she was prescribed an antibiotic to help with a sinus condition.
That medication was to ruin her health and affect her well-being for the remainder of her life, or at least until now.
Alm has been battling fluoroquinolone toxicity for 12 years.
She is now pinning her hopes on a Minnesota physician-specialist in regenerative medicine who has treated others with the same issue – and that she can end the overall body pain and brain fuzz that she started to experience again after a short hiatus following her move to Arizona in 2018.
A stylist and office manager at Ahwatukee’s ISH Salon, Alm said she’s received great encouragement during the recurrence of her illness from the salon owners and staff as well as her clients.
“I work with the most amazing group of people. I’ve been working as a hair stylist for 31 years, and this is the best group I’ve worked with,” said Alm, 48.
“I also have the most wonderful and understanding clients. Everyone is so supportive.”
Salon owners Frank Daly and David Leslie encouraged her to accept the crowdfunding GoFundMe platform to help offset the expenses of her Minnesota trip which she hopes to manage this month.
She will be seeing specialist Dr. Ron Hanson of the OrthoCure Clinic in Mahtomedi, Minnesota, for two weeks of treatment. Alm will undergo stem cell therapy among other advanced cellular and regenerative therapies.
Levaquin is one of six antibiotics that contain fluoroquinolones. The FDA issued a “Black Box Warning’’ for all of these, the strongest warning they place on any medications.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration website further explains the warnings while also reiterating that “the use of fluoroquinolones has a place in the treatment of serious bacterial infections”.
It then explains its continued and amended warnings:
“The FDA first added a Boxed Warning to fluoroquinolones in July 2008 for the increased risk of tendinitis and tendon rupture. In February 2011, the risk of worsening symptoms for those with myasthenia gravis was added to the Boxed Warning.
“In August 2013, the agency required updates to the labeling to describe the potential for irreversible peripheral neuropathy (serious nerve damage).”
Alms is counting on the regenerative injections developed by Hanson to defeat the underlying reasons for her fluoroquinolone toxicity.
The gofund.me site aims to help her cover the costs of her flight to Minnesota, the treatments as well as the housing and transportation expenses of the two weeks there while she is an outpatient.
The treatments are not covered by insurance.
It’s been a long journey for Alm, who started feeling side effects of the antibiotic while living and working in Chicago’s southwest suburbs.
“For more than seven years, I didn’t know what was wrong with me; it was endless. It wasn’t until 2016 that the FDA started to lay out the side effects. All the time I was sick, I never knew about the antibiotic’s side effects. There were way more antibiotics safer than I was getting,” she said.
Alm started researching fluoroquinolone toxicity online and learned from fellow sufferers on various FaceBook groups that dryer climates helped.
So, she tested the waters in Ahwatukee and decided to make the move.
“I felt much better and did pretty
good for three years, but the last six months I’ve started to go downhill again,” she admitted.
“The biggest issue I deal with is wide-spread body pain. Sometimes, just trying to get out of a chair, I feel like I’m 800 pounds. And I feel like there’s an electrical current running through my body all the time.”
Despite the pain, buzzing and other symptoms she deals with daily, she manages to maintain a cheerful spirit, greeting her clients and working as the office manager for ISH.
“I believe I have a good spirit,” Alm said. “When your health has been seriously compromised, your perspective on life and what is truly important changes. Positivity absolutely can diminish pain.
“I feel fortunate to be able to have returned to my career in 2018 after being housebound for two years. This is my life’s passion, and I love what I do.”
She offers counsel to others who may find themselves in the same boat.
“My advice to anyone suffering from fluoroquinolone toxicity is to find a doctor who can help and to research it on their own. There are a lot of helpful support groups on Facebook,” Alm advised.
“These drugs were intended to be the last course of treatment for a life-or-death situation. There are so many safer options out there to treat common infections.
“And if you have taken it with no problem, still stay away. Your chances of the drug becoming toxic increases each time you take it,” she said.
For now, Alm is working as much as she can to earn additional funds to add to the GoFundMe monies raised.
Her bosses and ISH Salon owners Frank Daly and David Leslie, who founded ISH in 2005, are in support of her quest to end her pain.
“Lynette is greatly appreciated for her ability to do what needs to be done before it is asked when working with her clients or colleagues,” said Daly, praising her as “efficient and effective.”
“She goes out of her way to be sure her clients feel valued and heard. She’s worked at ISH Salon for over two years and in that time, she’s brought a positive attitude and professional work ethic that has made the salon run more smoothly on a daily basis,” Daly said.
“All of us at ISH Salon created this page to raise money to help our beloved salon manager, Lynette Alm,” he penned on the GoFundMe page created by the owners and staff of nine stylists.
“She took a fluoroquinolone antibiotic (Levaquin) which became toxic in her system, and caused widespread pain and body damage. The damage this drug can do is at a cellular level. It also affects DNA, so damaged cells are replicated.”
Added Alm: “Basically, I’ve been injured by drugs and have no recourse.”
Of the donations already made on the GoFundMe account, she offered a broad smile while shaking her head.
“I can’t believe all the good-hearted, giving people who are donating,” she said.
To help Alm visit gofund.me/084822bb.
The ISH Salon Facebook site also has a link to the page. ISH is located at 4025 E. Chandler Blvd. in the Ahwatukee Trader Joe’s complex. ′
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.