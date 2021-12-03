Kimberly Lewis, owner of Dance Studio 111 and originator and producer of the annual “Ahwatukee Foothills Nutcracker Ballet, can’t recall a holiday season without Tchaikovsky’s immortal work.
The seemingly ageless and enduringly-fit Lewis, a former professional dancer in Los Angeles before moving to Ahwatukee, has been involved with “The Nutcracker” since early childhood.
“I grew up as a ballerina dancing in the ‘Nutcracker’ every holiday; those years are memories I will cherish forever,” she said.
Lewis grew up near Lincoln, Nebraska, and started dance lessons at age 2, thanks to the love and dedication of her mother who had endured a difficult and deprived childhood.
“My mother never had anything in life. When she aged out of foster care, the University of Nebraska offered her a scholarship and she took it. It’s where she met my father,” said Lewis.
“She got me into everything she wasn’t able to have when she was a child. I was 2 when I went to my first dance class, and she would drive me every day. It was a 45-minute drive – with good weather,” she laughed, recalling the wind, rain, hail and snow of the Great Plains state.
After she became a mother to Alex, Taylor and Avery, she wanted them to share in the experience, and during several Decembers, ferried them to New York City to see professional productions of the “Nutcracker.”
The years of dancing in and viewing extraordinary performances of “The Nutcracker” catapulted Lewis into forging a plan of her own production – after forming the Phoenix Suns Dancers and leading the unit for several years.
In 1998, she said she “knew it was time to start a ‘Nutcracker Ballet’ in the Ahwatukee Foothills Community.
“I’d always wanted to produce my own Nutcracker, but I wanted a ‘Nutcracker’ different from all the Nutcrackers I had attended in my lifetime.”
Her plan was to produce one where the entire cast was composed of children ages 3 to 18.
“The majority of ‘Nutcracker’ ballets in our country use professional dancers in the roles of Sugarplum Fairy, The Prince, and all the other royal queens. Dancers must wait until their early 20’s until they’re professional ballerinas before ever having a queen or soloist role in the ‘Nutcracker,’” said Lewis.
“After four years of having my studio, I was seeing the talent and growth of young children. I knew we had the talent to do a ‘Nutcracker’ performed entirely by young children.”
She also wanted to keep the interest of the children in the audience, and perhaps encourage them to one day join the holiday event.
“I’d attended many ‘Nutcrackers’ that I felt were very long, and at times did not keep the interest of their audience and especially young children.”
“So my idea was to make it more visual, have young children dancing all the roles so that when families came to our ‘Nutcracker,’ the children would see other children their age performing. It would be inspiring to them,” explained Lewis. “The only adults I have ever used in our ‘Nutcracker’ are the few parents in the party scene. All the other roles are performed entirely by young children.”
Being able to mount the production she envisioned took some time.
“I knew it would take at least two years to get everything planned and in order, and my goal was to have the first Nutcracker in our community in 2000,” she recalled.
“For two years I planned and saved money to produce the production. ‘The Nutcracker’ is a very expensive show to produce. The sets, back drops, props, lighting, costumes, growing Christmas tree, snow inside theater, fog machines, etc., take years to design and make.”
It also took those full two years to come up with the costume designs she was envisioning.
“I’d seen many Nutcrackers with simple costumes. ‘The Nutcracker’ takes place on Christmas Eve in the Victorian Era, and I wanted true costumes from that time period. That meant the best velvets, taffeta, silk, laces, crystals,” she said. “I flew to Europe in 1998 and looked for the best fabrics and materials to design the costumes.”
Extensive research uncovered designers from Russia, China, France and the United States – as well as the best seamstresses in Arizona.
Even then, Lewis brought her touch to those exquisite costumes. Each tutu has rhinestones Lewis applies herself. One has close to 4,000.
Lewis also designs and makes each queen’s crown and adds a rhinestone heart inside the tutu over the heart “to let them know Miss Kimberly loves them.”
Finally, 2000 arrived and when she held the first audition for the inaugural Ahwatukee Foothills Nutcracker Ballet, nearly 100 dancers vied for roles.
Friends and dancers’ families helped with getting the stage and special effects in place. Lewis’ father, a contractor in Nebraska, not only helped with props but built the sleigh on which Santa arrives after each matinee as well as the thrones for Clara and The Prince.
“My dad built them in Nebraska and then drove them through a blizzard snow storm to Ahwatukee. He arrived just a few hours before our opening night. Our crew rushed to put everything in place.”
The first performance of the “Ahwatukee Foothills Nutcracker Ballet” was held in 2000 at the Desert Vista High School Fine Arts Theatre, where it continued until COVID-19 closed schools and their public venues last year.
“Surviving that was a miracle…and we’re still trying to make a comeback from the large financial loss,” she said.
She found only one venue that would allow a live but socially-distanced and limited audience for 2020 – the new 908-seat, state-of-the-art Madison Center for the Arts at 5601 N. 16th St., Phoenix.
“One week prior to our opening night, we were told we couldn’t have a live audience due to the spike in COVID cases in Arizona,” she recalled. “Without ticket sales, we couldn’t cover any costs that goes into this production.”
And yet, as is her modus operandi, she persevered.
“I couldn’t let our cast down. The children had been rehearsing every weekend from August through December, so the show had to go on,” she said.
As the clock ticked down toward opening night, Lewis hired a live-feed company to stream the production and even had her soundman add clapping effects so the cast, including that year’s nine new queens, would feel there was an audience in attendance.
Because the Tempe Union High School could not commit in advance to a December 2021 theater opening, the Madison is hosting this year’s three performances –1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 18 and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Lewis said the “Nutcracker” teaches the cast more than dancing.
“The dancers learn a lot more – they learn poise, confidence, stage presence, how to speak in public and it gets them off their cell phones,” she said.
Every year the cast makes public appearances to promote the production - from the Arizona Biltmore to Millie’s Hallmark, from elementary schools to senior citizen homes throughout the Valley.
Lewis also provides special events for her cast, starting with the August post-audition notification to the winners of major roles.
From midnight through six a.m., Lewis schleps colorful red and white signs to pound in place in front yards from Ahwatukee to Gilbert.
They read, “A Nutcracker Ballet Cast Member Lives Here” and beautifully hand-chalked below lists the role which the still-sleeping occupant has won.
From that moment on, there are a plethora of special luncheons, the “Passing of Crowns Ceremony;” Queen’s Mums Brunch in October with queens presenting and reading aloud their hand-written notes of appreciation; November’s Ahwatukee Friendsgiving with cast and family invited to Lewis’ home for turkey and the trimmings. This year she served 140 people.
This month is Lewis’ annual Royal Queens Formal Dinner, also held at her Ahwatukee home. Clara’s Party, another December tradition, sees the entire cast invited to a party hosted by Clara.
The last rehearsal prior to the ballet finds games, puzzles and mingling between various group rehearsals.
“This is a time for our entire cast to bond. I have games set up, coloring pages, puzzles, and more for children to do together in between their rehearsals,” explained Lewis. “The older dancers watch over and play with the younger dancers.
“Again, there’s so much more than just a “Nutcracker Ballet.” It’s making friendships and memories to last a lifetime.”
Tickets for the 22nd Annual Ahwatukee Foothills Nutcracker Ballet are available at AFNutcracker.com or DanceStudio111.com. Information is also available by phone at 480-706-6040.
Following the Saturday and Sunday matinees, the audience joins with cast members to sing “Jingle Bells” as Santa arrives onstage in his handcrafted sleigh. The audience is invited to come onstage to take photos with Santa and the various characters.
“Our Ahwatukee Foothills Nutcracker Ballet audience doesn’t just come and watch our ‘Nutcracker,’ then leave immediately after – it’s a celebration with Santa and the entire cast where the audience can get to know all the dancers,” said Lewis.
The award-winning Dance Studio 111 is located at 4910 E. Chandler Blvd., Suite 111. This is its 28th year in Ahwatukee.
