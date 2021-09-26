In mid-August of 2020, Dave and Kendra Riley, their three daughters ages 5 and under, and her parents arrived in Milan, Italy.
It was no pleasure trip.
The Ahwatukee couple were trying to save the life of their youngest, Kiera, age 6 months after she had miraculously been accepted to join a gene therapy treatment that wasn’t available in the U.S.
Weekly trips to Amsterdam to keep their daughter Olivia, then only 2 years old, on regular treatments that had been done in Iowa, was also on the agenda. Her treatments were not to cure the disease, but slow the progression.
The disease attacking both younger daughters is metachromatic leukodystrophy, or MLD – heartbreakingly described as an “extremely rare and fatal brain disease” that destroys the protective fatty layer surrounding the nerves in the central nervous system, “aggressively taking away motor function and other abilities.”
The couple’s oldest daughter, Eva, was also tested for the disease, but she, like her parents, turned out to be diagnosed as a carrier of the genetic disease who will not be affected.
Neither Kendra nor Dave knew they were carriers.
Before having children, they went through DNA testing to minimize the risk of an inherited disease.
“Dave and I were devastated. It was beyond frustrating to look back on that test and see the ‘Negative’ result for MLD. We now know they only test the five most prevalent gene mutations that lead to MLD, even though there are many more,” said Kendra, now an advocate for expanding the scope of genetic testing.
The family stayed in Milan for six months as their infant, who was not as yet symptomatic, received treatment at the San Raffaele-Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy.
With Kendra and her parents staying with their infant daughter during treatments, Dave ferried Olivia to Amsterdam for weekly treatments.
The treatments won’t cure her, but her parents hope they might slow the rapid progression of the rare and highly-aggressive brain disease.
The Rileys are back at home, having made one required follow-up trip to Italy for a check-up for their youngest, Kiera.
Their middle daughter’s health continues to decline.
Because Kiera’s MLD was caught in infancy and because she was able to enter the gene therapy treatment – thanks to the generosity of Armer Foundation supporters and the Desert Financial Credit Union Foundation – she is doing well.
The Rileys are doing everything possible to make Olivia’s life as comfortable as possible.
A recent outdoor playset from the Make-A-Wish America Foundation allows the family to wheel her up a ramp so they can hold her in their laps for a ride down the slide. A special “Magic Carpet Swing’ means she can lay prone while enjoying the experience of swinging.
“We have to stay strong,” said Kendra. “We’re powering through each day, trying to juggle work and care for the girls. We have to try and be business as usual and put on our happy face.”
Helping friends and supporters stay apprised of the family’s journey is their website RileysRoad.com
In mid-August, Olivia was enrolled in Hospice of the Valley – not because she was rapidly declining but “more to have a support system in place when she does,” Kendra said.
“What might come as a surprise to many is that enrolling a child in hospice is not the same as enrolling an adult. For an adult, hospice means they have very little time left. For a child, like one with MLD, they could be on hospice for years – or days…there really is no way of knowing because the disease is so rare,” she explained.
“But the point of enrolling a child is not only to ensure end of life scenarios are completed as the patient’s family prefers – at home versus in a hospital with a million tubes connected to them – but also to ensure their comfort until that point arrives.”
The founder and owner of Dawning Public Relations, Kendra recalled how people came to the family’s aid after a story in AFN last year detailed how the Armer Foundation was helping them raise $500,000 in order to move to Italy to save the life of our newborn daughter Keira from the disease slowly taking Livvie’s life.
One year ago, she recalled, Olivia “could talk. She could walk. She knew all of her colors. She could eat through her mouth. She could drink through a sippy cup. Now... she can’t do any of those things.”
“This is why we are in awe of her baby sister Keira, and her big sister Eva, every single day of their lives. Thanks to the miraculous gene therapy treatment Keira received in Italy – which was recently approved in the EU with high hopes for FDA approval here in the coming year – the things she is doing now are things Livvy was never able to do.
“MLD stole Livvy’s milestones and her future from under all of us. She is now enrolled in hospice as her condition continues to steal her life away right in front of our eyes.”
Eva, 6, attends Summit School, loves horses, karate and dance.
“We find every way to offer her every inch of normalcy in this very abnormal pandemic world,” Kendra said.
“Their youngest sister Keira is miraculously now living the life of a normal almost-2-year-old; mimicking everything we say, potty-training, singing along with Elsa and Anna and wanting to do everything her big sisters do even if it is going for a ‘stroll’ in Livvy’s wheelchair. She only sees her other big sister when she looks at Livvy. She doesn’t see the MLD.”
Kendra added that “Our lives are still far from normal. But we are beyond grateful for the support shown to us by friends, families and strangers alike who helped get our family to Italy for Keira’s life-saving treatment.”
She has joined the Armer Foundation board “so I can give back to other families who are facing insurmountable odds as we were.”
“It was through a PR campaign that spread the news of our family that we were able to get support from the community at large, and make it to Italy. Now, I’m using the resources available through my PR firm to help other families share their story,” she said.
She also is helping raise awareness for heart health through her involvement with November’s Phoenix Heart Ball, benefiting the American Heart Association. This is another issue close to her heart as she underwent heart surgery at age 20.
The neurologist who confirmed Olivia’s illness, Dr. Vinodh Narayanan, has begun research on whole genome sequencing that will allow families to access the whole genome sequencing for extremely rare diseases.
He was awarded a grant based on the Riley family’s experiences by the Flinn (cq) Foundation.
Olivia is being fed solely through a gastrointestinal tube.
“We do give her small amounts of water and juice in her mouth through a syringe so she has something to enjoy and keep her mouth from getting dry,” said her mother.
September is Leukodystrophy Awareness Month.
“Children like Livvy could have been saved by a newborn screening that would then allow them to benefit from gene therapy and lead a potentially long life,” said Kendra. “Newborn screening costs next to nothing, but Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MDS) isn’t included as a screened disease in most states.
“I’m asking that people join with me and my husband in emailing our state representatives to see what they can do to change this.”
To keep apprised of the family’s journey, see RileysRoad.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.