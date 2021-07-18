Ruby Anne Murphy is only 3 months old and has spent most of that time in Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
The infant daughter of Kevin and Jessica Murphy of Ahwatukee was born on April 14 with hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS); the left half of her heart is missing.
The congenital birth defect was discovered during an ultrasound at week 20 into the pregnancy.
Though it was a shock, the Murphys say in some respects it was a blessing as it gave them time to assimilate how plans they had for their first daughter, and for their family’s future, would differ wildly from those of their dreams.
It would affect not only their own future, but that of their 20-month-old son, Teddy, who had been the focus of his stay-at-home mother and his father.
Now, the new parents’ reality comprises days and nights at their daughter’s bedside, most recently in the ICU.
Besides the medical costs, the couple also lost income when Kevin needed to scale back his hours as a nurse at Banner Behavioral Health Hospital in Scottsdale.
Enter Ahwatukee-based nonprofit Armer Foundation, which is trying to help the couple with their expenses through its website, ArmerFoundation.org.
The foundation’s mission is to help families like the Murphys with medical costs when a child faces a major illness.
Kevin Murphy had earned his bachelor’s degree in nursing last February and had been working hard to complete his degree prior to Ruby’s birth.
He has had to take multiple days off outside of his family and medical leave, all unpaid. He continues to work Friday through Sunday in 12-hour shifts.
The couple, both 29, met in 2010 when Kevin was a Desert Vista High School senior and married in 2015.
The Murphys had made plans to buy a house; Jessica was pursuing a career as a birth doula and childbirth educator.
Now, even a trip to visit Jessica’s family in Kentucky has taken a backseat to helping their daughter through this trying time.
“Our entire life basically flipped on its head the day she was born, and yet we wouldn’t trade her for the world, even with this broken little heart of hers,” said Jessica.
“We would choose her a million times over, and we pray every single day that we get to keep her a little longer, that we won’t have to say goodbye too soon.”
Ruby Anne had open heart surgery five days after she was born. More recently, she underwent abdominal surgery to insert a gastrostomy tube to help feed her and eliminate the need for a feeding tube inserted into her mouth and nose.
“She’s very stubborn and opinionated and she was very adamant about not wanting anything by her nose and mouth. She’d do her darndest to get it out,” said Jessica.
“She’s a good baby and smiles when she’s not in pain,” added her father.
He explained his daughter’s name, Ruby Anne, is an amalgamation of two of her great grandmothers’ names.
Currently, the couple continues spending the night bedside in the ICU, a position they say they’re thankful for as “some hospitals don’t allow it”.
“Spending nights in the hospital is incredibly difficult, but not for the reasons you might think,” said Jessica. “Sure, the couch/chair isn’t comfortable, and the nurses coming in every two to three hours around-the-clock is annoying, but you learn to deal with that.
Somehow you even learn to tune out some of the alarms as they beep for various reasons though the first few nights of that were incredibly hard because we didn’t know what the alarms meant, only that they were connected to our baby,” she said.
“But the hardest part is having my heart in two places. Having my toddler at home in his bed, and my baby in the hospital … hooked up to tubes and wires, both needing their mama but only being able to be with one of them, that’s the hardest part,” she said.
Until Ruby Anne was born, their son “had never spent more than a few hours away from his mama, much less overnight,” Jessica explained.
“I was there for every bedtime, night time waking, every good morning kiss. And then suddenly I was just gone more than I was home, and he’s still struggling with that, even three months later, because I’m still gone more than I’m home most days,” she said. “Every day I ask myself ‘which child needs me more today’, and nine times out of ten, it’s Ruby, but that doesn’t mean that Teddy doesn’t need me.”
Teddy is being cared for by his paternal grandparents, Ahwatukee residents Christine and Sean Murphy.
“We had Kevin late in life, he’s the youngest of four and I had him at age 40. We’re going to be 69 this year. We can’t help them financially as much as we’d like because we’re both retired, but we can support them by taking care of Teddy,” explained Christine Murphy, who with her husband has lived in Ahwatukee 22 years.
“And we remain positive for Ruby Anne.”
The parents decided to have Ruby Anne’s feeding tube inserted through her stomach.
It wasn’t easy, Jessica said, “Trying to advocate for your child, doing what’s best for them when you honestly have little to no idea about their condition or what is best for them, following your gut about things, even when it goes against what doctors might be recommending. It’s tough.”
“It takes so much of our energy, and most nights we fall into bed (or the hospital chair as is the case may be) just drained mentally and emotionally. And then we get up the next morning and we do it all again. We know our child best, we care for her 24-hours a day, every day, since the day she was born.”
Though she said they know Ruby’s “smiles and her cries” and “what makes her happy and what doesn’t,” advocating for her in some ways “is one of the hardest things we’ve ever done,” Jessica said.
“We want nothing more than to bring our daughter home, to show her that there is more to life than hospital beds, tubes and wires. She has spent more than 2/3 of her life in a hospital room, and what time she spent at home wasn’t even consecutive.
“We try to put on a brave face for our son and for the rest of our family, but it’s beyond hard. There are moments of light that pierce the darkness though, the brightest of which being her smile.”
Faith is necessary to continue to move into each day, not knowing what the next 24-hours hold, said Jessica.
“When we got her diagnosis at 20 weeks, it felt like we were free falling in darkness with nothing to hold onto. We just knew it was some horrid nightmare that if we could just wake up, things would be normal again. It was like that for a good week or two, and then somehow, in that free-falling heartbreak, I found comfort in my faith,” she confessed.
“I spent more time in prayer in the 20 weeks between anatomy scan and birth than I ever had before. I wept tears of anguish as I cried out to God to fix my baby. And somewhere along the way, even though the answer to my prayers was not what I wanted it to be, I settled into a deep peace,” she said.
“I get asked all the time, how I manage. I get told that I’m so strong or so brave for this. But the truth is, I’m not strong or brave. I would give anything, including my own life, to fix my daughter’s heart so that this isn’t our life anymore. But every day I wake up and God gives me strength anew to tackle that day. And I know that He’ll do the same thing tomorrow.”
Kevin Murphy said connecting with the Armer Foundation was serendipitous.
“We heard about the Armer Foundation for Kids from my mother’s A/C guy,” he said. “He happened to be fixing their air conditioner during Ruby’s most recent hospital stay, and during the conversation about why she was in the hospital, he mentioned Armer Foundation’s work to her and she reached out to them and then passed the information along to us.”
Donations via ArmerFoundation.org can specify Ruby Anne and her family. Monies will be used for outstanding and ongoing medical bills, hospital food and gas.
