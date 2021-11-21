This has been a difficult 11 months for Ahwatukee resident Ann Trent and her daughter.
Last December, she learned that her daughter, Hope Defenderfer, then a 7th grader, straight-A student at Altadeña Middle School, was suffering from a brain tumor.
The single mother was devastated, and even now, as she sits after school in her Kyrene de la Sierra kindergarten classroom and speaks about her only daughter and her continuing miseries, Trent can’t hold back the tears.
Then 12, Hope was diagnosed with juvenile pilocytic astrocytoma, a rare childhood brain tumor.
Though the slow-growing tumor proved benign, the operation was merely the beginning of a year in which the teen continued to suffer debilitating headaches.
“Hope entered the ICU at Phoenix Children’s Hospital and underwent surgery to remove the tumor two days later,” Trent said. “At the same time, Hope also had hydrocephalus – a condition where extra fluid places pressure on the brain. She endured a craniotomy, with two plates inserted and the three-inch incision behind her right ear to remove the tumor.”
Both mother and child hoped the worst was behind them.
“We were told at the time this age was a good time to do this tumor removal operation. Yet, Hope has suffered 24/7 with headaches and migraines ever since. She’s understandably discouraged that she feels this crummy after all this time,” said Trent.
“And Hope still faces a long road ahead of her. She requires MRIs every three months post-op for two years. Although her tumor has not grown back, and hopefully never will, she’s currently under the care of a few doctors at PCH to monitor tumor follow-up, emotional well-being, and headache/migraine management.”
Recently the 13-year-old endured 31 Botox injections around her head and back of her neck – a procedure she will require every three months.
“She said she’d rather have the migraines,” reported her mother. “They hurt a lot. They did apply a numbing cream all over first, but they were still quite painful.”
Trent said her daughter is currently also on several medications in increasing doses, and was also previously subjected to “excruciating occipital nerve-blocking injections in the back of her head.”
“Nothing has worked so far,” said Trent, tears threatening once again.
Out of “sheer exasperation” Trent said she and Hope’s father Rob recently enrolled their daughter in an assisted stretching facility as well as physical therapy at Spooner Physical Therapy to provide some holistic healing.
Even with insurance from her 26 years teaching at Kyrene Schools covering the last 11 months of medical costs, Trent found herself struggling to keep pace with the avalanche of bills.
“After the operation, there were hundreds of thousands worth of bills; my deductible is $7,000 a year. I kind of felt embarrassed, but I reached out to the Armer Foundation a few months ago and they’ve been such a blessing to help us with Hope’s ongoing medical bills for all of her follow up care,” said Trent of the Ahwatukee nonprofit.
“If I had to worry on top of everything else about all these medical expenses, I don’t know if I could do it,” she said. “Jennifer (Armer) never makes me feel like I’m an imposition, and everything that’s donated to Hope through their website literally goes into Hope’s account. And sometimes Armer Foundation gives more.”
“Armer Foundation is such a blessing; they’re currently paying for Hope’s therapy.”
Trent knew about the Armer Foundation from previous experiences.
“I had a former Sierra student, Logan Gidley, who had several rounds of Leukemia and Armer Foundation helped his family,” recalled Trent. “The family of another former student, Riley Starver, also told me about Armer. Her story is on the Armer Foundation website.”
Logan Gidley lost his battle with leukemia in June.
Trent was one of many Ahwatukee residents who donated blood for Logan and other Armer Kids who needed it.
Although Hope does not need blood donations, she and her mother are proxies for an Armer Foundation Blood Drive Sunday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ahwatukee UFC Gym, 3830 E. Ray Road.
“I started donating blood after Logan, and I’ve gone since,” said Trent. “I can’t contribute monetarily, but I can donate blood and that’s how I give.”
Through the pain and various painful procedures, Hope continues to do well as an eighth grader at Altadena Middle School, even when it is necessary to miss school or leave early due to headaches.
“She earned straight A’s last spring after going to school online. It was a blessing at the time because she was online and I was online teaching. It was nice to be home together, but it was still hard on her being online all day long,” said Trent.
As an eighth grader this fall, Hope earned all A’s and one B. Her mother said her daughter is focusing on “doing her best during this critical year before entering Desert Vista High School.”
“She wants to do a good job, and she’s very conscientious. It can be hard with all the bright lights and hustle and bustle, but we have a 504 with special accommodations such as taking breaks, longer time to finish assignments, keeping a ‘headache kit’ at the nurse’s office, etc.,” said Trent.
“Hope doesn’t want any extra attention on her, so that can be difficult too. Altadena principal, Erica Modzelewski, and Hope’s teachers have gone above and beyond to help her.”
Hope, speaking through her mother, added her own thoughts on the road she’s traveling.
“It’s been really hard for me but I keep thinking about all of the people who have helped us with gifts, meals, gift cards, and that the Armer Foundation helps so much with my medical bills,” she said.
She and her mother mentioned anonymous gifts that often show up on their Ahwatukee doorstep, usually aligned with the holiday of the month or just a small gift and card for Hope.
“She keeps trying to figure out who it might be, but we don’t know. We just appreciate the thoughtfulness,” said Trent.
To donate to Hope, see ArmerFoundation.org.
Profits from the foundation’s Buying for Charity Thrift Store at 9830 S. 51st Street, suite A128 in Ahwatukee also help benefit the Armer Kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.