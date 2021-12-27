As she started this century, Darla Hoffman was ready for a change.
The Ohio native moved to Ahwatukee in 2000 and a year later, left the corporate world, where she had been in human resources and recruiting and opted for a world where she considers everyone who walks through her door her boss.
She got her licenses for massage and aesthetics and broke into the industry working in medspas, health clubs, fitness centers, chiropractic offices, laser clinics.
“But I really wanted to be on my own,” said Hoffman, who in 2006 opened Apeeling Faces at 3936 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee, inside the Signature Salon Studios.
“I was so tired of the corporate world and was always very into health and wellness on a personal level,” Hoffman explained. “I loved getting massages and was very interested in corrective skin care. I never looked at those things as luxury, always saw them as a necessity and I still do.”
A PCA Skin-certified professional, Hoffman provides a wide range of aesthetic services as well as therapeutic massages.
“I really care about making a difference and making my clients happy,” she said. “I work for them. Essentially they are my employer and I want them to be 100-percent satisfied. I love when people tell me how they got a compliment on their skin after seeing me, or that they feel so much less tension in their muscles since they have been coming in.”
Like many solo business owners whose livelihood involves close contact with customers, the pandemic had imposed a harsh penalty on Hoffman, forcing her to close her business last year for two months.
“I was really scared of the unknown mostly, closing without any idea of when I could reopen,” Hoffman recalled. “And I was concerned about the industry, since it’s so hands-on and up close and personal. Once I reopened, I wore a mask but clients really couldn’t if I was doing a peel on their face.”
Fortunately, most of her regulars eventually returned “and were so incredibly generous and supportive especially when I first reopened,” she said.
“I can’t even express how appreciative I am to have such a wonderful client base,” she said. “Some clients just still aren’t comfortable coming back and I completely respect that too, though. I do keep everything sanitized and follow CDC guidelines.”
She also is grateful that she has “got quite a few new clients after reopening, which was great and I would love to see more new clients.”
But there are challenges with her business that aren’t directly related to the pandemic, she said.
Asked what the biggest of those are, Hoffman replied, “I think getting people to make time for themselves and make wellness a priority. I’ve always been of the philosophy to be good to yourself.
“With skin care too, people want immediate dramatic results and it doesn’t work that way. Whether its anti-aging or acne or dark spots, it takes a few months to start to see results, but then its constant and consistent once you commit to a regimen. I compare it to working out, if you stop working out, you will eventually lose your results.”
A frequent Best of Ahwatukee winner, Hoffman also was the Palo Verde Business Woman of the Year Award Winner for the Ahwatukee Chamber of Commerce in 2015.
To learn more about her services: apeelingfaces.com or 480-540-7555.
