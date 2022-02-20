It started 10 years ago when about 40 Desert Vista High School students joined a newly formed club aimed at helping their classmates.
And over the past 10 years, the Peer Tutoring Club has grown in numbers and successes and spread like wildfire into Tempe Union High School District’s other five campuses, reaching a level where a district coordinator has been appointed to nurture the tutoring organization and ensure its continued growth.
That coordinator, Dr. Brian Johnson, a Spanish teacher for 17 years, all at Desert Vista, is no stranger to the program.
He started it.
And he watched it – literally – take
root because he made it the subject of his dissertation as he worked toward
his doctorate.
“My research and my dissertation were on tutoring, in particular, this particular organization,” Johnson explained. “My dissertation was on what constitutes an ideal tutoring sessions in an ideal tutor. And so I spent three years researching, studying and doing my dissertation. And so, it really is a passion of mine.”
That passion has continued to inspire generations of students with perhaps the most elemental form of giving back: helping others overcome obstacles to mastering either a particular subject in school or a particular part of a subject.
Johnson said he too had been inspired when he started the program in late 2012.
“I’ll be completely honest with you,” he told AFN in an interview. “I really feel that at times, we are inspired, we are given certain things that we need to do. And it just, it just hit me one day, that was a need. This was something that I needed to do – almost like a calling. And it was it was really, really neat.”
In the program, students can enlist the aid of a tutor either for in-person or virtual help – the latter having been practiced long before anyone heard of virtual learning or COVID or school shutdowns because, after all, there are students who work after school or participate in athletics or other extracurriculars that can throw a wrench in their ability to stick around the premises for some academic one-on-one.
Tempe Union Dr. Kevin Mendivil was so impressed by the program and its success that he arranged a special presentation on it for the Governing Board, although it was not an alien subject for one member – board Vice President Armando Montero, a 2019 Desert Vista grad, was president of the tutoring club when he was a student.
Mendivil said that some 2,000 students annually have benefitted from their experiences with peer tutors, telling the board, “They should be commended for their dedication to providing help and support to their peers and their sister schools.”
Johnson said that while there is a certain innate quality to the tutors’ abilities to help their fellow students, it’s not all natural.
“It’s very intuitive, but what I learned was that in order for a tutor to be successful, a tutor needs ongoing training,” Johnson explained. “What we do is at least monthly, sometimes more than that, we do the ongoing training to really help them to be better tutors because it is a little different than what they use in helping their friends. It’s very similar, but there are a lot of little things to help them be more successful.”
From hours of studying tutors at Desert Vista while slaving away on his doctoral research, he added, “I really felt like I had a pretty good sense of where they struggle and what they need.”
So during group training sessions, with the benefit of his research as well as frequent personal observations of tutoring sessions, “we can focus on the stuff that really is challenging for them.”
And there seemingly is no course or subject where the peer tutors can’t help.
“Our district motto is ‘Every student, every subject,’” Johnson said. “We have every subject you can imagine… The tutors are fantastic and have a lot of expertise and a willingness to share.”
Since August, Johnson feels “we’ve made a lot of progress” on strengthening the district-wide version of the peer tutoring club – thanks in no small part, he added, to administrators and sponsors at each campus who have stepped forward to take on the extra work of guiding their respective school’s squad of helpers as well as Mendivil, Assistant Superintendent Kim Hilgers and instructional services Director Stacy White.
And to one degree or another, the peer tutoring services are available before and after the regular school day and even on the weekends.
With good feedback from the students who receive help, Johnson said that while they continue to reach out to add to the peer tutors, “our students are so amazing that they want to help out their peers, and they want to volunteer their time… They see the value but they want to help out their peers, and they just kind of join in.”
The district-wide Peer Tutoring Club has a board that consists of: President Sophia Chen (Desert Vista), Vice President Lekha Shrivastava (Desert Vista), Treasurer Siena Dranias (Desert Vista), Secretary Charisse Qin (Desert Vista), training specialists Kaelah Gallagher (Corona del Sol) and Kiara Mendez (Desert Vista), accountability specialists Ali Nikahd (Desert Vista) and Rebekah Callen (Desert Vista) and social media specialist: Isabella Horton (Marcos de Niza).
