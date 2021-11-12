This Saturday the public can enjoy the AzMBA Division 1A Marching Championships at Mountain Pointe High School.
The competition is expected to be top-notch as Division 1A, with 43 bands competing, is the largest after COVID-19 decimated so many high school marching bands statewide.
For the Lionhearts Marching Band, this year’s championship hosts, the downturn was no exception.
“We have 38 marching band members,” said Mountain Pointe High School Band/Orchestra director Leo Werner. who founded the band and orchestra programs when MPHS opened in 1991.
He left the program in 2008 for a nine-year hiatus, returning in 2017 where he helped increase band size and competition status.
“We had climbed to 72 band members in the years since I returned here, then the statewide downturn in enrollment during the pandemic wiped out the gains. We’re starting over in many ways. But for the group to be currently seeded 5th in the state is hopeful for our recovery,” continued Werner who also serves as Fine Arts Department Leader (cq).
There are three AzMBA (Arizona Marching Band Association) championships sites throughout the state with four divisions.
Division 1A championships, for bands of up to 49 members, will perform at Mountain Pointe High School with 43 bands competing, including American Leadership Academy of North Gilbert.
The 2A championships encompasses bands with 50-74 members, and will be held at Buckeye High School. This year there are only 26 bands in this division.
Camp Verde High School is hosting two division championships - 3A & 4A for bands of 75-104 members and 105+ members, respectively.
Division 3A has 12 bands competing, while 4A has eight.
The Desert Vista Thunder Marching Band competes in the 4A Division of AzMBA at Camp Verde Nov. 13, and the following weekend, Nov. 20, will head to the ABODA State Championships at Glendale Community College .
The Thunder also have felt the decline of members post-pandemic.
The multiple State champs have 111 members this year, down from 161 in 2018, and 150 in 2019.
This Saturday’s Marching Band Championships at Mountain Point are a much-needed financial boon for the Lionheart Marching Band program.
Werner describes it as “the economic engine” for the program as the proceeds from this year’s event will be used to benefit the marching band in 2022-23.
“This year the Booster Executive Board and I chose to make the cost of marching participation zero dollars for students,” he said.
“We anticipated that our families would be feeling the financial impact of the pandemic, and we didn’t want cost to be a barrier to any student participating,” said Werner.
“We spent very little of the 2019 championship proceeds during the pandemic last year, waiting for this year and in-person school, and band, to resume. That’s how we were able to use the 2019 Championship proceeds to make this season zero cost for our band students.”
This is the first year for the Lionheart Marching Band’s newest uniforms, which they will wear at the competition.
“We, the Lionhearts, are excited to be returning to championships as competitors, not to mention serving as hosts,” said Werner.
Saturday’s AzMBA Division 1-A Marching Championships, held at Mountain Pointe High School Stadium, starts at 10:30 a.m. with the first band performing, and continues through the day until the final performance at 8:42 p.m.
The daylong ticket price is $15 for general admission, $10 for senior citizens and current/former military, and children under three admitted free.
Concessions will be available and are sold by MPHS Band Boosters.
