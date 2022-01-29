Like many fans, the death of actress Betty White at age 99 saddened Ahwatukee artist Sandra Marshall, who has gained international attention with her use of fruits and vegetables to create caricatures of famous people.
Marshall, who also has written an adult book and a children’s book that includes numerous illustrations of people, animals and objects all made with vegetables and fruits that end up being eaten eventually by her husband and two kids.
Marshall recently released a portrait of White, using potato, onion, garlic, cabbage, raisins and spicy pepper.
And along with that creation, Marshall penned a poem in tribute to her.
You tugged out our heartstrings when
you passed away.
99 years old! What could we say?
Our love for you will always stay
with your adoring smile and positive way
You said you got bored when people
complain
“A waste of time!” an energy drain-
So Betty, we thank you for all of the years.
We’ll toast with smiles, instead of tears.
We say “Rest in Peace,”
but Betty we know,
In Heaven you’re calling,
“LET’S START THE SHOW!”
Information: SandraMarshallArt.com
