An Ahwatukee teen is hoping the community will open their hearts and their wallets to help him deliver water and food bags to people experiencing homelessness and others in need.
Milan Merchant at age 16 started a nonprofit called Project Hydration two years ago and hopes to deliver another 1,000 bags and over 5,000 bottles of cold water to shelters, bus stops, fire stations and emergency rooms before the end of September. He said those totals reflect what he delivered last year.
Project Hydration is a qualified charity and donors can get a dollar-for-dollar tax credit.
Donations can be made at projecthydration.com.
Donation hours are also available if anyone would like to help assemble care packages or make deliveries. Please contact me at projecthydrationaz@gmail.com
A senior at McClintock High School and the son of Sarika and Birju Merchant, Milan explained that as his parents would drive him to school, “I would look around to see homeless people on the street corners and people waiting at the bus stops in the killer 115-degree weather.
“I wondered how many of these
people’s health and quality of life was affected by what seems so simple as receiving water.”
Right there and then, he said, “I knew I had to make a difference and I started to brainstorm ideas.”
Milan, who is hoping to have a career in business and entrepreneurship, created “hydration stations” where the bottles are stored so people can simply take bottles and give them to those in need – and leave donations so he can buy more bottled water.
He also drops off water at various bus stops “on a consistent basis to ensure that those who need the water are able to receive it” and has put together care packages containing food, water, socks in the winter, and other essentials that he gives to different charities and food banks “that are able to distribute the packages to the homeless in a swift manner.”
Information: projecthydrationaz@gmail.com.
