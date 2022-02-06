Another surgery is necessary.”
Hearing that prognosis was heart-rending for a 10-year-old Ahwatukee girl and her family.
Riley Sarver, who had hoped to be back playing club soccer again this year – a sport she’s participated in since age 4 – instead is in Baltimore for her third operation today, Feb. 2, to help alleviate the constant and now increasing pain from Perthes disease.
The increased pain could have been exacerbated by COVID, which the youngster contracted last month.
Though her daughter’s disease isn’t well known, her mother, Meredith Stam, explained, “Perthes is a rare childhood disease where the blood flow to the femoral head stops for no reason and the bones start to die.”
It’s been a tough road for the family and for the sandy-haired Kyrene de la Sierra fifth grader who is accustomed to being very active.
Despite the pain and operations at Phoenix Children’s Hospital and Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, Stam said her daughter remains the “super- happy, energetic girl” she was before her diagnosis of osteonecrosis of the femoral head in December 2020.
After researching and pursuing leads, Stam found a device to ease her daughter’s pain and help her walk, and hopefully run again.
Stam, Riley Sarver and her older sister Reagan, flew to Baltimore for an operation to attach an external fixator, a device that protects the hip while alleviating all pressure on the femoral head.
It is a cumbersome contraption with threaded pins passing through the skin and muscles and inserted into the bone, with the majority of the stabilizing frame located outside the hip.
In August, a second trip to Maryland to remove the metal-framed fixator was completed.
Optimism ran high for the family after that procedure. Her then 9-year-old daughter had already endured a core decompression surgery at Phoenix Children’s Hospital that required a hole drilled into the dead tissue at the bone joint.
Riley improved enough that last October, she was medically cleared to walk, and with her mother, joyfully participated in the Sierra Elementary Turkey Trot in November.
“In December we’d hoped to move to the next level of activity – running and jumping – but unfortunately that wasn’t to be,” said Stam.
On Jan. 12, Riley was in such pain that her mother rushed her to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
“I had tried contacting the Maryland hospital by email but hadn’t received a response. It turned out the physician’s assistant was out with COVID,” she said.
“Her hip had collapsed since the one xray they had on file from September, 2021,” said her mother, a bookkeeper at Ahwatukee’s Mountain Park Church.
“I sent over the x-rays to Baltimore and we had a Televisit two weeks ago. That’s when the doctor told Riley and I that her femoral head has died more, and collapsed more, so now Riley’s back to non-weight bearing until surgery,” she said.
The surgery was set for Feb. 22 in
Baltimore.
But they got clearance from anesthesia to let Riley do the surgery early because her pain is so bad. She only made it to two days of school last week.
With her surgery moved up, Jennifer Armer of the Armer Foundation for Kids, an Ahwatukee nonprofit that helps families of children facing catastrophic illness, “swooped in and figured out the flight there,” Stam said.
The family hopes it will not only alleviate Riley’s near-constant suffering, but put her solidly on the road to recovery.
“This time they’ll be doing a core decompression with a bone graft. Basically, the surgeons drill holes to her femoral head, clean out the dead bone, put in a cadaver bone, glue it to her healthy bone and then shape it,” explained Stam.
“Hopefully this will save her hip so
she won’t need a total hip replacement,” she said.
The Armer Foundation is collecting funds to help the family.
“The Armer Foundation has done so much for us. I don’t know how I could have gotten through this without them,” said Stam.
“Last year when we were in Baltimore for three weeks while Riley got her external fixator, the Armer Foundation raised funds and had a contractor turn our living room into a bedroom for Riley,” she said. “Her bedroom was on the second floor and it just wasn’t possible for her to get up and down.
“They did such an amazing job, and Riley loves her room. They’ve also raised money for our deductible and travel expenses; it’s truly been a blessing.”
But Riley’s condition isn’t the family’s only travail.
Both Reagan Sarver, 15, and Riley have the rare, genetic primary immune deficiency disease – a condition that impairs the immune system, and for which they require monthly infusions.
“The first time Reagan was hospitalized for a virus, she was only 6 months old. The illnesses continued but she was not diagnosed until age 3,” she said.
“When Riley came along and started to get sick a lot, I had a feeling it must be the same thing but they didn’t test her until she was nine months. From that time on, the girls’ immunologist just ran lab work every six months and he believed they would outgrow it.”
But they didn’t.
“In 2015 Reagan’s and Riley’s numbers were consistently decreasing so, in 2016, the immunologist said it was time for them to do infusions,” Stam continued.
“We started with them at home, and as the girls got older and bigger, they needed more of a dose. The doctor measures it with lab work every six months and yes, Reagan’s dose is very high, but it’s what her body requires.”
Reagan’s need for an increased dosage now has Stam battling her insurance company who contend Reagan’s dose is too high, and they’ve declined to cover them. The issue is still under appeal.
Through the trials, the family’s faith remains steady and their natural predisposition to optimism and good humor prevails.
“I have to say, with all the turmoil, this kid still has a smile on her face,” Stam said of Riley. “She’s not without pain, but she keeps her upbeat spirit.
“How she can continue to smile through all of this is just amazing. God has a plan for this special child. I don’t know why this has happened but I can tell you some amazing things have come about because of it.
“Riley touches the hearts of so many, every time we travel to and from Baltimore, we always meet someone new and they are instantly drawn to Riley,” she said.
“I can’t tell you how many times I have heard ‘She’s a true inspiration.’ Her love and hope just ooze out of her into the hearts of so many,” said Stam with a smile.
At Riley’s appointment in December the doctor had told Stam he was hopeful that she would be able to start running and get back into soccer in January.
“So when Riley heard she had to go back to non-weight bearing and needed another big surgery she was absolutely crushed,” Stam said. “But in true Riley style, she didn’t stay down for long, by the next day she was back to Smiley Riley and telling me she was hopeful this would all be good.”
Stam is quick to praise her older daughter, Reagan, a freshman at Desert Vista High School.
“Reagan is an amazing big sister, very patient and loving with Riley. She never complains that we need to take extra time in doing mostly everything now,” said Stam.
“When we took our family trip to Disneyland for Fall Break, Reagan pushed Riley all around the park and never complained when we had to go back to the room for a pain break.”
Mother and daughters focus on the positive.
“I am hopeful that this will be it. The doctor says that the first surgery got us 70% and that this will get us the other 30%,” said Stam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.