Heidi Crouch, a Kyrene School teacher in Ahwatukee for 17 years, is one of five local professionals vying for a trophy in the Armer Foundation for Kids’ second annual Dancing with the Stars Black Tie Gala in July.
The Kyrene de la Sierra veteran admits to being terrified at being one of the dancing “celebrities,” but said it’s worth it because she’s witnessed how her students have been helped by the 2-year-old grassroots foundation.
The Armer Foundation helps families with seriously ill children that face staggering medical bills.
“When I was approached about participating in the Ahwatukee Dancing with the Stars, I initially laughed. I have absolutely no dance background or experience and can’t catch a beat,” she said.
“As I realized this was a serious request, I was terrified. Then, I realized that Logan, Riley, Drew and many other kids must be terrified each time they face a medical procedure. I realized that If they’re brave enough to go through that, I can be brave enough to make a complete and utter fool of myself,” said Crouch.
The Ahwatukee resident said she admires the work done by Armer Foundation and hopes she can help raise additional funds through online sponsors.
“Several of the children they’ve helped have either been in my class or were students at my school,” said Crouch. “They modified one student’s home when she became unable to climb stairs so that she has a bedroom on the first floor.
“They have also provided support to the Gidley family through Logan’s battle with cancer. With his cancer returning three times, it has been a long journey for the family.”
Since creating the foundation, Matt and Jennifer Armer have helped countless area families, easing unforeseen financial burdens of parents with children suffering from chronic or life-altering diseases.
“When health insurance is not enough, we help by assisting with copays, premiums, deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses,” explained Jennifer. “We want to ease the financial burdens of families so they can focus on their kids.”
She hopes the July 23 gala provides a much-needed financial shot in the arm. Last year’s was canceled.
Five local professionals agreed to be a part of this fundraising competition, with the contest based on the popular ABC-TV series.
Like the television show, the local celebrities are paired with a professional dancer, compliments of Ahwatukee’s Fred Astaire Dance Studio, owned by Mariya Ilchenko and Ilya Valednitsky.
For Alisha Deros, lead patient services coordinator at Ahwatukee’s Spooner Physical Therapy, returning to dance is a reminder of years spent at Desert Vista High School Summer Arts Academy, where she performed tap, hip-hop and ballet.
“I was nominated by my friend Stacey Culver who won the first Ahwatukee Dancing with the Stars, and I just couldn’t pass it up,” Deros said, adding she was “so excited to be able to participate in such a fun event that raises funds for the Armer Foundation in order to help kids in need.”
“I haven’t danced for a while, so it will be fun,” said Deros, a 2014 DVHS alum and 2019 Arizona State University graduate.
Chad Waits, Mountain Pointe High Class of 1998 and another Spooner Physical Therapy employee, also has signed up for the dance competition.
Waits, who holds a doctorate in physical therapy and specializes in orthopedic musculoskeletal conditions, lives in Ahwatukee with his wife Sarah and two children.
Not only is he “very excited for the opportunity to perform,” but, “I’m even more thrilled to be able to help raise awareness to the Armer Foundation for Kids.
“As a physical therapist, I see first hand some of the challenges that families face when it comes to providing appropriate care for their children during difficult medical and physical trials,” said Waits, an adjunct professor at A.T. Still University in Mesa.
“The Armer Foundation for Kids has provided some amazing help to a lot of our local Ahwatukee residents and I can’t wait to be able to help them provide more opportunities to future Ahwatukee families.”
Another area professional in the competition is attorney J. Phillip Glasscock of Guidant Law Firm.
“Ballroom dance is new for me but doing something different, especially after the pandemic, is a welcome challenge,” said Glasscock, an attorney with 35 years experience.
He was inspired by a coworker to enter.
“One of Guidant’s legal assistants, Caitlin Martin, competed in 2019 and won second place,” he said. “Hearing about what a wonderful experience she had, and the incredible work the Armer Foundation for Kids is doing to ease financial burdens for families of children with extreme medical conditions, I was honored and excited to lend my support.”
“Caring for a child with a chronic health condition is incredibly expensive, not to mention the enormous emotional toll it takes on their caregivers. Helping the Armer Foundation lift some of these burdens from local families means so much to me.”
The newness of dance isn’t the only challenge Glasscock is facing.
“I tore my left Achilles tendon in half last November, with surgery just before Thanksgiving, so this is a tremendous step forward for me. More specifically, I was walking in a splint and crutches last February and I have been working hard since that time to become fully mobile. This kind of injury normally takes a full year to recover,” he said.
Jason Ellegood, general manager at UFC Gym Ahwatukee, said his sense of adventure overcame trepidation at being in the Ahwatukee Dancing with the Stars.
“I’ve never danced before and I’m extremely nervous. I’m not a dancer and feel awkward when I dance,” said Ellegood. “I’m also not a guy to turn down adventures or anything that will be fun or help me grow, so I decided I would say yes when they asked.”
Voting for the dancer of your choice is accomplished by making a donation online prior to the event, and the person receiving the most donations will receive a trophy.
Ahwatukee Dancing with the Stars Black Tie Gala will be held at the Chateau Luxe in north Phoenix. The event begins at 6 p.m. with mingling and appetizers. The ballroom opens at 7 p.m. where a three-course meal will be served before the evening’s entertainment.
The Gala isn’t the only fundraiser the Armer Foundation for Kids is undertaking since COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
They are sponsoring a #Team Drew Blood Drive at CK’s Tavern and Grill, 4142 E. Chandler Blvd. on Friday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to benefit Drew Pinkston.
Sept. 26 will mark the launch of a new community event and fundraiser as the two-person teams compete in Ahwatukee’s Amazing Race.
Teams will be given 12 tasks starting with their first clue at the Armer Foundation for Kids office at 9830 S. 51st Street. Registration has just opened online.
Tickets can be purchased online at ArmerFoundation.org. More information is available on their website and Facebook.org where they also host Armer Foundation for Kids Buying for Charity featuring items for sale.
Armer Foundation and Armer Foundation Buying for Charity Thrift Store are located in Suite A218 at 9830 S. 51st Street in Ahwatukee. Both can be reached at 480-257-3254.
