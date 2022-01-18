A long-time Ahwatukee resident has earned a big promotion at his law firm.
William M. Demlong, a 14-year Ahwatukee resident, was named managing partner and board chair of the Cavanagh Law Firm, a major multi-practice law firm headquartered in Phoenix.
“Bill is a strong leader and has been with the firm for over five years,” said Helen Davis, outgoing managing partner and chair. “He is tenacious, good with people, well-respected, welcomes change and strives for excellence, which are all ideal qualities for these positions. He knows what it takes to lead the firm and continue to propel us forward as a leader in the industry.”
Demlong and his wife, Susan Loken, have five children c and five grandchildren ranging from 18 months to 15.
They share their Ahwatukee home with two dogs, a 90-year-old tortoise and “whatever wildlife from South Mountain Park decides to plant roots,” a spokeswoman for the law firm said
His wife is an accomplished elite marathoner while he “gravitates toward mountain biking and circuit training classes at Hub Fitness,” she added, noting the couple are avid hikers,
As managing partner and chair of the board, Demlong will oversee strategic leadership, financial management and growth of the firm. He will also be responsible for maintaining firm culture, navigate day-to-day challenges and ensure that the firm’s goals and objectives are being met.
“I am so humbled and honored to have been selected to lead the firm,” said Demlong. “Helen will be a tough act to follow, but I’m up for the job and excited for the challenge. Helen has been steadfast in her commitment to this firm, and we have experienced tremendous success under her leadership. I look forward to continuing to uphold our core values as a firm and being an integral part of our future.”
Demlong’s practice focuses on the analysis and litigation of complex insurance claims and coverage in both the first-party and third-party context.
He has litigated substantial commercial, construction defect and personal injury matters in both federal and state courts and has tried cases in Arizona, Nevada and Illinois and has also litigated matters in Louisiana, New Mexico, Montana, Alaska and California.
He has been a federal court arbitrator and member of the federal district. Court’s technology committee as well as past chair of the Arizona Lawyer Representative for the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
He also chaired the district federal court’s magistrate selection committee tewice last year.
Demlong has been named a Southwest Super Lawyer for the last 12 years as well as receiving numerous other Super Lawyer designations and other awards including Top 100 Lawyers in Arizona, Best Lawyers in America.
Beyond his court and other legal activities, he also volunteers as a Tempe reserve police officer and with Chances for Children Arizona, an organization that provides fitness and nutrition programs to Arizona schools to help fight childhood obesity.
The Cavanagh Law Firm was founded in 1999 and has 45 practice areas.
