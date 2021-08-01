The pandemic has been hard for kids of all ages, and especially so for teens who live in group foster homes.
That’s why the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee over the years has made a mission of bringing a little happiness to those teens.
Very often, teens in group foster homes never find an adoptive family, and with the pandemic, their sense of isolation is only exacerbated.
That’s why the Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club started a new kind of outreach as part of a mission that also includes its annual baby shower, a Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas gift giving.
Now, members – and even some nonmembers – are taking charge of a program called Monthly Treats.
“Since we were unable to do many charity events, our goal was to help foster kids deal with the isolation of staying at home,” said club member Margaret Ramsay.
She added club members were moved by “how lonely the foster kids were not going to school during the pandemic – they were missing their friends and teachers.”
“We choose a different foster home each month and surprise them with treats,” Ramsay said.
This month Carol Arnold was in charge and in addition to what Ramsay called “a whole bunch of goodies,” non-member Marianne Danks of Shear Image Salon at 15815 S. 46th St., Ahwatukee, stepped up to provide free haircuts and highlights for foster girls.
The fact Danks stepped up is symbolic of what Ramsay sees in Ahwatukee generally – more than just Kiwanis Club members ready to help these foster teens feel a little less lonely, a little more valued.
“Initially, it was supposed to be a small treat like games, chips and ice cream,” Ramsay said. “But it has morphed into a main event. Members call upon friends and family to contribute toward whatever the theme is.
“This month, since Carol had a girls home, she put together toiletries, nail polish and make-up in addition to snacks. We try to steer away from too many sweets. At the last minute we decided to get the girls backpacks full of school necessities. Fortunately, the Ahwatukee community members stepped up and helped.”
Ramsay said, “Carol paid for all the toiletries and nail polish, but we asked 10 women if they would consider sponsoring a backpack full of school items for each girl. Ahwatukee is an amazingly generous community.”
Danks said she was only too happy to help when a client mentioned the Kiwanis project.
“I’m happy to do that for them because I know they were starting school and I have three daughters of my own, so I know they want to have nice hair,” Danks said.
And she told her client she’d be happy to do it again because “I hope to be able to help them feel good about themselves.”
“The girls were so sweet,” Danks added. “They just want to be like everybody else and I think it’s wonderful because they’re good girls.”
The homes whose residents are being treated are the same dozen or so facilities that benefit from the club’s other holiday programs, Ramsay said.
Next month, Linda Jochim and Paula Kaper are taking boys from a group home to Top Golf in Gilbert and then out for pizza – all of which has been donated by the vendors.
She also said that while Monthly Treats started a year ago, “members seem really excited about continuing the project.”
Ramsay also noted that the club will soon be asking the community for help with its signature programs for foster teens, starting with the annual baby shower. The club will soon be launching its drive for baby-related items.
“The best way the community can help is to continue doing what they already do,” Ramsay said. “We will be needing both new and gently used baby clothing. Also, Andi Pettijohn will start working on Christmas soon, too.
“And of course, all donations are greatly appreciated since we have not had a fund-raiser since the pandemic began. Right now, everything is paid for by members and generous donations from the community.”
To help, go to ahwatukeekiwanis.org or call Ramsay at 602-292-5238.
