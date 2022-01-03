When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Nikhil Dave knew he had to do something to help.
As part of his work in the Luminosity Lab at Arizona State University, Dave developed several projects to aid health care workers and prevent the spread of the disease – including one that won him and the rest of his team the $1 million XPRIZE Next-Gen Mask Challenge for designing a fog-free facemask.
He also coordinated two programs to address personal protective equipment shortages in Arizona.
“We essentially crowdsourced 3D printers across the state and brought them together on a single web-based software platform, which included clinics and medical centers that were experiencing shortages,” Dave said.
“Healthcare providers would submit their PPE needs, and we would then outsource that production to the 3D printers, get the equipment sterilized and ship them out. We also developed special sterilization systems that would allow people to safely reuse N95 masks since those were in severe shortage. We wanted to help the community and do something to give back.”
Graduating recently with a bachelor of science in innovation in society from the School for the Future of Innovation in Society in the College of Global Futures and a B.S. in neuroscience from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dave’s research focuses on innovation in life sciences.
Working in the Velazquez Lab at the Biodesign Institute – something he’s been doing since high school – Dave also is studying Alzheimer’s disease. He recently published a new study that looks at the Rbbp7 protein in the brain and its link to the disease.
“Alzheimer’s is truly such a complicated disease. I describe it as a web of strings, and all the strings are interconnected. When you pull one string, all the other strings come with it, and that’s why it’s so difficult to treat,” Dave said.
With these findings, Dave and his team will continue to examine Rbbp7’s role in Alzheimer’s disease and determine its validity as a novel therapeutic target against Alzheimer’s disease, with the hope that one day it can be manipulated to either prevent or treat the disease.”
Throughout all this research and projects, Dave has found that interdisciplinary work is needed to solve some of the most pressing issues.
“In my work, there’s a drive and desire to work with teams across various disciplines. I realized how valuable it could be to collaborate with people from completely different backgrounds with different perspectives and bring them all together to work toward a single goal. That’s how you solve the big problems.”
Dave is finishing up a two-year term as a student regent in the Arizona Board of Regents, representing students across the state and advocating for their interests. He is also part of Barrett, The Honors College and plans to graduate in the spring with a Master of Science in biology.
After graduation, he wants to start his own companies in life sciences and hopes to work at the intersection of academia and the public and private sectors. He is thankful for the tools and resources he gained at ASU that have helped him succeed and hopes others take advantage of those same opportunities.
“I’m very grateful that I came to ASU. If you’re ever on the fence about attending, reach out to someone from the university to learn more. It’s a great place; there’s nowhere else like it.”
He hadn’t been planning on going to ASU until he received the Flinn Scholarship in 2018. He met Mark Naufel, executive director of Luminosity Lab, an interdisciplinary research and development lab with students across every discipline at ASU.
“The whole idea is to remove bureaucracy and red tape and just give people the opportunity to innovate and solve challenges they’re passionate about. Once I heard about this lab, I knew I had to go to ASU,” Dave said.
He said Naufel and several other professors opened new worlds for him.
“Mark Naufel showed me this way of thinking about systems as a whole. Ramon Velazquez, the director of the Velazquez Lab … taught me the importance of doing rigorous and thorough science and life beyond science. I also learned a lot about policy from Rachel Levinson, executive director of National Research Initiatives for ASU.”
He added that Sean Dudley, the chief research information officer at the Research Technology Office, “really instilled in me the importance of developing relationships and partnerships with people and organizations, not as a means to an end but rather as a bridge with constant communication in both directions.”
Dave said there are two issues he would like to address if he had the money.
“As a country, our scientific enterprise is not as efficient as it can be,” he said. “When I think about the drug development pipeline, there are inefficiencies in basic science, applied science on the regulatory side and inefficiencies in how companies take science and turn it into pharmaceutical and medical products. Spending money would have a huge return on investment.”
“Secondly, there are more and more ways to collect biological data on someone’s health, whether that’s through a Fitbit, genetic testing services or interactions with medical care providers. But all of this information is disjointed and very siloed. Finding effective ways to aggregate that data together would be huge for health research and personalized medicine for patients. It would change how we give care, develop new treatments and think about health.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.