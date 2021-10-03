At 78, Ahwatukee resident Marlene V. Saens says she has never “had a boring moment in my life.”
She does her best to make sure area seniors, especially those at Ahwatukee’s Mountain Park Senior Living, keep as motivated and active as she likes to be.
To that end, Saens, who moved to Ahwatukee from the Los Angeles area in 1988, hosts two classes weekly for residents there.
She gathers residents for “Prose and Poetry” on Tuesday afternoons, and Thursday she directs their “Locals Vocals Chorus.”
Her Thursday music class tomorrow, Sept. 30, will feature “Wild West and Frontier Songs” performed by her Locals Vocals Chorus in costume.
On the program will be tunes like “Arizona,” “Buttons and Bows,” “I’m an Old Cowhand,” “Red River Valley,” “Yellow Rose of Texas” and others.
Saens, who will augment the recital with her own cowboy narratives, has amassed a plethora of experiences and talents that she catalogues in her official biography:
“Accomplishments include writing poetry, ballads, skits, plays, composing music, writing memoirs for others, history, sewing, costuming, piano, creating Japanese dolls, sumi-e brush painting, oil painting, home decorating, gardening, dogs, teaching tai chi, traveling to Europe, (and) hosting Sherlock Holmes study group.”
Even that list doesn’t include everything. For instance, in the past month she crocheted four shawls for a local charity.
“I love people, I love doing things, I love to give to others. That’s what keeps us going, keeps the wheels turning,” she said.
She said she is especially taken with helping inspire seniors in the community.
“I don’t cause wars, I can’t influence peace, but I can create unique and useful things to share with others for a momentary respite from the cares of the day, especially for the seniors in my community,” she said.
“I’m ever impressed with the vast collective intelligence of these dear people,” she continued. “They are true to the wisdom of the ages that learning is the one passion that lasts; and they are eager to make discoveries, whether it be learning about prose and poetry or performing.”
Performing on stage has been a big part of Saen’s life. She has held leading roles in a vast number of stage plays presented in Southern California as well as the Phoenix area.
And yet, her heart is with entertaining seniors – and leading them in entertaining others.
“We’ve entertained through the years with patriotic and holiday themes, both in-house and out,” she said. “When these dear folks were locked down for such a long time, I brought them hand-made items and cards from time to time to let them know we remain connected in hearts and thoughts even though we could not meet face to face.
“A small spark, perhaps, but important for them to know I care,” she said. “Also, at my Ahwatukee Recreation Center, we will begin our theatre and singing activities and our pocket shows that we take to other communities. Folks are eager to re-ignite their neglected activities.”
Though she retired from Solitude Mountain Resorts in 2017, she continued doing occasional freelance work for the ski resort southeast of Salt Lake City.
She had been employed as a satellite office while living in Upland, California, commuting to Los Angeles for more than 40 years.
It was in L.A. that Saens discovered ‘Little Tokyo” and became enchanted with various Japanese arts including doll making, origami and sumi-e brush painting. She enrolled in classes, and these many years later, remains proficient.
Many of those classes were not taught by English-speaking teachers, she said, so you learned by doing.
“For instance, my sumi-e teacher would put his hand over mine and show me how to create a butterfly, a tree. It was great for meditation, focusing on something that’s beautiful.”
Being able to pursue her varied interests while employed full-time was a gift she remains thankful for.
“I love the constant state of learning. I like to make beautiful things that make people happy,” she said.
You won’t find Saen’s art or accomplishments online. Not her traditional Japanese dolls, her oil paintings, her origami creations, her plays. She has never hosted a website.
“I have no interest in social media at all,” she proclaimed emphatically. “What I do is personal; it’s more of a one-on-one thing.”
Poetry is another matter. Though not published online, she shares her work with many other poets.
“I have a plethora of friends here and abroad with whom I correspond and share my poetry such as world-renowned-writer Jimmy McGovern, Alison Weir, and Angela Kelly, the Queen’s long-serving friend and Personal Assistant,” Saens revealed.
Poetry has proven to be popular with her Tuesday Prose and Poetry group.
“Many people have said they wish they’d discovered poetry before,” she said. “I don’t hold classes per se at Mountain Park, rather a reading circle. We have composed items drawing from their personal histories.”
She explains the reading materials are varied, running the gamut from Tennyson to Lewis Carroll; Thurber to Churchill, a selection of limericks and folk tales and most recently, a three-character, one-act play Saens wrote about the “eccentricities of a genius inventor” entitled “My Crazy Uncle Gus.”
“We also delight very much in the writings of children with their innocent vision of the world around them,” she said, smiling.
“Together we recite sections at a time, either individually or in unison so that their voices are not strained, especially with longer ballads and such.”
Saens’s visits are much appreciated by residents and staff at Mountain Park Senior Living.
Linda Paskell, a 31-year Ahwatukee resident who is director of entertainment and programming, lauded the enthusiasm and care Saens brings to the seniors.
“Mountain Park is fortunate to have Marlene share her talents with our residents. She’s enthusiastic, creative, and passionate about what she does,” said Paskell, whose own mother moved into the community when it opened in 2012.
“It’s obvious she loves the residents, and during COVID, when we couldn’t have volunteers in the community, she dropped off beautiful notes and cards for them,” she added.
Saens encourages others to volunteer whenever and wherever they can in the community. She said it is a practice that enables more growth and learning in the volunteer as well as those they assist.
“Volunteering presents a place where creativity can blossom within myself and in others. When folks witness something that pleases them, they welcome the opportunity to explore new possibilities, and we learn from and inspire one another,” she said. “Learning is the one passion that lasts long and faithfully.”
“Bleakness of Afghanistan”
It’s hard to keep from crying.
Our administration lying.
Our freedoms slowly dying.
Our treasurer troops keep trying.
Human suffering intensifying.
End results – all terrifying.
-Marlene V. Saens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.