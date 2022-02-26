Two Ahwatukee schools have fielded the top two winners of their region’s spelling bee and are now advancing to next month’s showdown for the state champ.
Vibhav “Vi” Athreya, a 7th grade student at BASIS Ahwatukee, took first place in the Maricopa County Region 1 Bee and Olivia Vaughan, 7th grade student of Saint John Bosco Catholic School in Ahwatukee placed second.
They bested 27 other spellers and went 12 rounds before Vibhav was declared the winner with the word “buttressed.” Olivia stumbled on the word “coquetry.”
Both youngsters are now preparing for the March 19 Arizona Spelling Bee at Madison Center for the Arts in Phoenix for the chance to represent the state in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland, which will air live on two of America’s most popular broadcast television networks, making it accessible to the widest audience in its nearly 100-year history.
The 2022 national competition on June 2 will mark a new chapter for the National Spelling Bee as it makes its primetime debut on ION and Bounce, available free and over-the-air to viewers as well as on cable and streaming.
ION, the No. 5 most-watched entertainment network in primetime, and Bounce, America’s first and No. 2 most-watched African American-focused over-the-air network, are each available in nearly 120 million households across the country.
The Bee is the nation’s longest-running educational competition, having launched in 1925, and has aired on ESPN platforms since 1994. The E.W. Scripps Company owns ION and Bounce.
Vi said that to prepare for the regional bee, “I studied the Words of Champions list that were given to me by Scripps Spelling Bee. I studied the roots that are in English words that come from different languages.”
And he’ll be doing the same thing to prepare for next month’s contest.
“I am not going to do anything differently,” he said. “This is business as usual. I feel cool, calm, and collected.”
Olivia, the daughter of Amy Vaughan, is an avid reader.
“She has broken her own record for Accelerated Reading words every school year since 2019,” her mother said, noting that she has set a record at St. John Bosco with 13 million words read in the 2020-21 school year.
“She is currently at 9 million words read this current school year,” her mother said.
She said Amy prepared for the regional bee nightly by practicing three columns of words a night and looking up each one’s definition.
“She will prepare the same way for State, but with more focus on Scripps Word of the Champions-Level 3,” she added.
While the contestants in the state bee can bring up to six guests, it is not open to the public, according to the Arizona Educational Foundation, which has sponsored the bee since 2001. The foundation said the bee will not be streamed live but will post it to its YouTube channel sometime the following week.
