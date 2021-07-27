An Ahwatukee fashion designer has been named recipient of the first Arizona Governor’s Arts Awards Emerging Designer Award.
Jummy Salami of Ahwatukee received the inaugural award as part of this year’s hybrid Governor’s Arts Awards.
Leading up to the presentations, accomplished and emerging fashion designers were invited to dress local models to exhibit their creations at culinary venues in different Arizona communities.
“As we looked at the breadth and talent in Arizona’s arts and culture sector, we felt it was important to recognize artists dedicated to fashion design,” said Arizona Citizens for the Arts Executive Director Joseph Benesh.
An independent fashion committee judged the designers in categories including originality, wearability and fabric/construction.
The award includes a private professional shoot with photographer Chris Loomis at Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation’s Taliesin West.
Salami is the hot, new designer to watch on the runway.
Her local clothing business, SiSi Aduke (pronounced “see-see ah-doo-keh”), debuted at Phoenix Fashion Week in October 2018 and has been growing steadily since.
Salami has been sewing fashion pieces for friends and families for nearly a decade, but officially went into business here in Arizona.
She is originally from Kwara, a western Nigerian state and moved to the U.S.
in 2013.
Salami has made custom pieces for celebrity clients such as TV news anchors, music artists, fashion models and local influencers.
When asked last year about her idea-to-design process, Salami replied, “Every outfit I design is based first on comfort. Then, I create globally appealing silhouettes that celebrate African culture.”
On her web page, she calls her work, “Vibrant, Afrocentric designs for the bold woman.”
But the designs are not intended to be limited to any particular ethnicity of wearer.
The Afro-fusion blend is eccentric and meant to appeal to all demographics without an attitude of ethnocentricity.
She puts the idea of limits to rest with this statement: “My designs show appreciation for my own culture which I can share with everyone, but they are not limited to any particular race or color.”
The SiSi Aduke line incorporates Ankara fabrics that add a splash of color to every outfit. Ankara is printed cotton with traditional motifs, commonly referred to as “Wax Prints” in the fashion industry.
When creating a custom piece, she said, “We may start out with an idea in mind, but when translating it to the fabric, it doesn’t always work out. I take into consideration the client’s body shape, color preferences, personal style, and desires to highlight or tone down various features.”
Her goals also include accentuating femininity while keeping her prices affordable. She creates out of passion, desiring her client to look and feel good without hesitation.
The clothing line is not only for women, though they are her true niche.
“I love making clothing for curves,” Salami explained, “but, I have two beautiful daughters that ask me to make dresses for them, too, so I am new to dabbling in a more youthful line.”
Salami hopes to encourage women to dress confidently, starting at a young age. When she arrived in the U.S., Salami observed, “a very real struggle young girls have with openly identifying with their roots and ancestry.”
Information: SiSiAduke.com.
