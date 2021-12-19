So, your kids look at vegetables on their plate like you were about to give them a root canal, minus the anesthetic.
Or maybe you just want to show them how creativity can transform even the most mundane things around them into amusing and even amazing sights.
Either way and in between, Ahwatukee artist Sandra Marshall recently self-published a book that you might want to put under the Christmas tree for them.
Her first children’s book, titled “The Razzle Berry Wackadoodle Garden,” offers a tour through a crazy garden, using photos of creations made from fruits and vegetables. The book is available only at sandramarshallart.com.
Release of the book climaxes a year that began with Marshall winning international guffaws and smiles with her re-creation of Bernie Sanders and his famous mittens sitting in the cold during Joe Biden’s inauguration. More than three million people flashed on her website to see her transformation of kale, potatoes and cauliflower into a caricature of the curmudgeonly U.S. senator from Vermont.
And judging by the reaction Marshall’s new kids book received last week from all the K-5 students at Kyrene de la Esperanza during her first in-person introduction to the new book, “Wackadoodle Garden” promises to be just as popular.
The kids applauded with glee as she took them through the book, which she describes as a “poetic story” as well as a tour of a garden. Scores of parents at Esperanza, notified by the PTO of her day-long visit in advance, also ordered up copies of the book.
And the kids were even more amazed when they heard the pictures in the book are “just of our dinner.”
“That’s why it took so long,” Marshall added. “Because my family had to eat all the food we ever went through.”
Marshall plans to use the book to set up tours at schools both locally in person and nationally online to introduce kids to both the joys of art and those of veggies and fruits.
“Every single thing in this book is made from plant-based ingredients – from the sky in the background to all the characters in the book and the scenery,” Marshall said. “And I go into the schools and I talk about what everything is made out of as I read the story to them. And each page takes you through a journey through wackadoodle garden. And I call it the ‘wackadoodle garden’ because it’s kind of crazy the way that pathway can lead you to a little flock made up of kiwi to pigs made out of watermelon.”
Kids are enthralled by her whimsical reproduction of everyday things they likely see in the fridge – or frown at on their plates.
Adding to their delight is the fact that the text is a series of rhymes: “Wait, look, there’s a baby high up in the tree. Wait just a minute, you’ve discovered celery.”
Marshall, who stresses that none of her veggie art ever is wasted and usually ends up on her family’s dinner table, says the book is designed for all ages up through at least middle school – and maybe beyond.
“I change up the formula for the presentation by grade level,” she explained. “So with the older kids, I talk about how to make a book, how I became an artist, how I became an author, what it took to put this thing together and why it took me so long to do it and what I learned along the way.
“So the older kids are really interested in the process, and how I make these little animals and little creations and they ask tons of questions. And they gave me insight as well on what I could do for my next book.
“And they really want to know about how to write a book and how I make them and recipes.”
And of course, younger children react with glee not only at the caricatures themselves but also at Marshall’s revelation of what went into making them.
For example, she surprised Esperanza students Gracelynn Broughton and Cooper Duffy when she asked the class who was wearing Converse sneakers. When they and Esperanza librarian Stacy Garnett raised their hands, she suddenly whipped out a replica of their sneakers made from an eggplant.
Marshall also hopes the book engenders a better attitude toward veggies and fruits from her readers in the same way her kids did from her re-imagining of all things leafy and juicy.
“My daughter turned vegetarian when she was 5 years old,” she recalled. “And now she’s 17. She was very strong-willed. And I thought ‘you know what, I need to come up with a way to learn about vegetables and make it fun for myself as well’ because at the time, we all ate meat.
“So now, she really helps us to learn different combinations. And I go on the internet for research, and then I go into the store and shop in the produce aisle knowing that it’s going to be healthy.”
And Marshall is still learning and passing what she has discovered on to kids, using her own experiences with previous unknown veggies and fruits to explain to them how “you can buy something in the produce aisle and get excited about it – but you have to look how to prepare it.”
She teaches the kids how to use the internet to understand some of those growing things, making “Wackadoodle Garden” not only “a book of discovery” but an introduction into how to go about and discover more knowledge about things they come across in daily life.
While setting up in-person tours of schools, Marshall also hopes to join forces with a distributor or producer of healthy foods to spread her message about mindful eating.
She also is using her portable art studio – a little house filled with art supplies that is towed by a car or other motor vehicle – to visit schools and teach kids how to draw and paint.
For more information, write her at artistsandramarshall@gmail.com.
