The Ahwatukee Community Swim, Tennis and Event Center and Ahwatukee Board of Management have some good news for residents bummed out by all the local events canceled over the last year by the pandemic.
They’re bringing back the Chili Cook Off and three other popular events – including the annual dog show, car show and Tukee Fest Rockin’ in the Park this fall.
While the Chili Cook Off is traditionally held in March, concerns about the pandemic this year forced a postponement. Last year, it was virtually the last big community event held in Ahwatukee before shutdowns and bans on large gatherings were enacted as the pandemic worsened.
This year, the event center and the swim club have thrived in spite of the lingering presence of COVID-19 in Arizona, according to Lisa Robinson, who coordinates the center’s activities among other duties for ABM.
“The beginning of January started out really, really slow, then February picked up,” Robinson said. Then from there it was non-stop. We’ve had baby showers. We’ve had weddings receptions, birthday parties, celebrations of life. It’s been non-stop.”
Partly, the center and swim club benefit from the fact that ABM encompasses more than 5,400 households, she said, though she also plugs various activities through social media to the wider Ahwatukee community.
“We were able to do our swim lessons,” Robinson said. “We were able to have our swim team. We were able to have our child enrichment classes. So it’s almost like we just kind of picked up when the new year started and haven’t stopped.”
One longtime event that will not be occurring this year – or ever again – was terminated for reasons other than the pandemic.
That’s the Halloween haunted house and hay ride, which had gone on for 18 consecutive years.
But after the last Halloween attraction ran in 2019, Robinson said, “we just got rid of everything.”
“We don’t have a production company. We don’t have anybody other than us and we had to set it all up. We had to work it. We had to tear it all down. We’re getting up in age and it’s harder and harder to do every year and it was just too much on us,” Robinson said.
“Even before COVID the year before we decided this was our last year,” she said.
The Chili Cook Off draws scores of cooks who have their eye on the World Champion Cook Off, which requires participants to have two first-place wins in regional cook-offs.
Since ABM’s cook-off is a credentialed regional event, the winner in October has a head-start on getting to next year’s international competition, which is held in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This year’s international competition will begin Sept. 15.
“Our cook-off is going to be one of the first regionals following world championships, so hopefully we will get a ton of people because the quicker they get their first-place position the quicker they can stop cooking for the rest of the year,” Robinson said.
The Chili Cook Off is slated for Oct. 23-24 and will be preceded by a carnival that Friday night, Oct. 22.
Beer, wine, concessions, and other food items will be available for purchase. People who are proud of their chili recipes can check out the International Chili Society website for more information about becoming a cook at chilicookoff.com.
The annual Dog Show, normally a spring event, will be held on Oct. 31, so Halloween might inspire canine owners to get especially creative with their pets’ outfits.
Prizes are awarded in a variety of categories – including best kisser – and many dogs also will be participating in some athletic competitions like fly ball and carting. Proceeds benefit No Paws Left Behind.
The car show will be held Nov. 13.
“We like to time this to Veterans Day weekend,” Robinson said, adding that trophies will be awarded and proceeds from a pancake breakfast that day will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.
Tukee Fest Rockin’ in the Park will wrap up the 2021 events and an 80s cover band will provide entertainment. There will be bounce houses, giant slides, a rock wall and more activities for kids and beer, wine, food and concessions will be available for sale.
More details for all events will be at ahwatukeecommunitycenter.com. Information: lrobinson@ahwatukeehoa.com.
