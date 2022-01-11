The Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee ended the year by giving broad smiles to more than 200 foster teens in 26 group homes across the county.
Coordinator Ani Petyjohn said that thanks to the generosity of local businesses and individuals, “all gifts were purchased, wrapped, and either picked up or delivered in time for Christmas” and said the club’s mission was a success “because of all the people who donated money, time and energy to make it all happen.”
Each child received clothing essentials such as socks, underwear, at least one shirt and pants. Many also received hoodies, shoes and pajamas as well as blankets – many made and donated by the Charity Sewers in Ahwatukee.
The teens also received a duffle
bag and either an item from their wish list or a gift card along with fast food
gift cards and a bag of hygiene items. Along with the gifts, each home received cookies baked by community members and popcorn.
“The staff members of the homes were so appreciative,” Pettyjohn said. “Some of us were dead-dog tired by the time the last of the gifts were gone, but seeing tears in the eyes of staff members and hearing their thanks make it all worthwhile.”
Major donors included Darin Fisher, Vision Community Management, Western Vistas Prop. Management, Insight, Classic Image Dance, Jessica Yeck at TD Synnex, Old Republic, Western Window Systems, Volofit Gilbert, Jennifer & Matthew Klandrud of Thrivent Financial, and Mountain View Lutheran Church. Pro Box Portable Storage allowed their premises to be used for storage.
She singled out her daughter Stacy Rasmussen “for putting more hours into this project than anyone” and Stephanie Vojtek, her neighbor, “who is in her first year at NAU, came through again with boxes of hygiene items, small toys for stocking stuffers, make up and even some baby stuff.”
