One of Ahwatukee’s most cherished semiannual traditions will return Sunday, Oct. 3, when Realtor Randy Fitch, aided by a number of local sponsors, presents Concerts in the Park.
Scheduled 5-8 p.m. the first four Sundays in October at Desert Foothills Park, 1010 E Marketplace SE, the free concerts not only give people a chance to relax with friends and family but also an opportunity to be entertained by some first-rate musicians in the outdoors.
“If you haven’t attended one of Ahwatukee’s own Concerts in the Park and you’re looking for a relaxing way to spend a Sunday evening this fall, it may be time to add this event to your calendar,” Fitch waxed enthusiastically. “Newcomers, you’re in for a treat.”
“The local event is hosted semi-annually and is nestled in, quite frankly, one of the most picturesque backdrops that the Ahwatukee Foothills has to offer,” said Finch, owner of The Fitch Group real estate firm.
With food truck and what Fitch calls “Desert Foothills Park and its sprawling amenities,” the concerts draw families, couples and others of all ages.
Fitch said typical of each event, are “the faint chatter of friends catching up on their week, families tossing a frisbee or enjoying a game of catch, children on the playground while other kiddos kick around a soccer ball.
“Some play tailgate toss while others are perfectly content relaxing with a cool beverage on their beach chairs and blankets. Sounds like a pretty cool gig, right?”
The concerts have been community staple every spring and gall since 1996, when Fitch’s realty group and the city Department of Parks and Recreation partnered to bring live music to the park.
Fitch said he got involved because he wanted to give back to the community and “wanted to provide an outdoor entertainment venue that was free and accessible to all.”
A year later after the first set, “I was asked to start coordinating the dates with the city and local musical talent,” Fitch recalled. “I ran with it.”
“I began involving other members of the community who signed on to sponsoring the event, helping cover out of pocket costs,” he said.
Back when the concerts started, the bands just played on the grass. Over time, the stage evolved into a portable wood platform that had to be manually assembled and now, the performers use the city’s Showmobile.
A wide array of genres performs across the four weeks of concerts, which often attracted hundreds of people, Fitch said.
And both bands and music lovers have long gone on to Ahwatukee’s little secret.
“People head over from all across the Valley to enjoy the evening,” Fitch said. “We’ve had bands that have come from as far away as Washington state, California and Chicago play and we’ve also hosted the local high school orchestras and asked the School of Rock students to perform.
“It’s been wonderful seeing the event evolve over the years, especially as it’s grown in popularity,” he added. “We’ll commonly have young adults who attend the event because their parents used to bring them when they were in grade school. It really did start as a catalyst to get people together in the community and here we are, years later and folks still love it as their escape to enjoy the fresh air with their friends and family.”
“We’ll oftentimes see groups that plan birthday parties, workplace outings and other celebrations as well,” Fitch said.
Small wonder he says, “it certainly feels like a part of the fabric of life in the Ahwatukee Foothills.”
“Bringing families and friends together – what could be better?”
The lineup this fall is: Oct. 3, Nineball featuring Mike Krill; Oct. 10, Joey Gutos; Oct. 17, Tripwire; and Oct. 24, Classic Example Band.
Sponsors include: Wohland Mortgage, Brewer’s Air Conditioning and Heating, Foothills Pet Resort, Barefoot Pools, Keystone Montessori, Inspection Training of Arizona, United Brokers Group, Tukee Lifestyles Chiropratic, Comprehensive Property Inspections, Body Firm Ahwatukee, the city rec department, Arizona Mortgage Specialists, American Title, and Realtor Multilist Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.