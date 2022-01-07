Imagine starting a business in two days and changing staff every two to three weeks.
That’s the norm at The American Red Cross when responding to disasters.
With 90 percent of the organization’s workforce comprising volunteers, the Red Cross not only depends on them to assist with sheltering, feeding and providing other essential services, but it also depends on a leadership team to coordinate them.
That’s the job of Doug Patriquin of Ahwatukee, a volunteer member of that leadership team. As assistant director of planning and information, Patriquin recently was assigned to the disaster relief operation in Missouri/Arkansas shortly after the deadly tornadoes hit last month.
Patriquin said he frequently gets asked what it’s like being assigned to this role. “It’s as if you’re going to build a new business, a potentially 100–600-person business, and you’ve got a bunch of trained people – a few may have worked together before, a few may not – and you’re going to bring them together to achieve a common mission.”
The only difference, Patriquin said, is that it is critical that this “business” be up and running at full speed within a day or two.
“And you’re going to run fast, as quickly as you can, in getting that service delivery out there,” explained Patriquin. “And then, almost as quickly, when the clients’ needs have been met, you go through the retrograde process where it’s returned to the operating presence the Red Cross has in that particular area. It’s very much a team effort to have everyone work together.”
In his career, Patriquin started businesses that usually would take three
or four months to get up and running.
“This is a whole different level of intensity to take some trained people who’ve never worked together before,” he said, adding that employees work side-by-side with volunteers.
“At the Red Cross, on disaster responses, employees can end up working for volunteers and vice versa. It’s seamless...This is a difference at the Red Cross. It’s a semi-unique characteristic.
“And the other thing is you would hope in most businesses that you would not turn your staff over every two to three weeks which is typical on a disaster relief operation.”
The organization of Red Cross’ disaster responses is very similar to the way the incident-command structure is set up by public safety organizations, such as fire departments and emergency management agencies, according to Patriquin.
“You have what we call a job director who’s in charge of the response and their primary staff people are referred to as assistant directors for various functions,” said Patriquin.
“Within Planning and Information function, we do several things. We provide the primary, formal communications that operate the disaster relief operation. Within that, we have damage assessment which has people in the field examining damage and making sure we record the types and levels of damage which helps clients qualify for assistance.
“We also have a mapping system – what’s called global information systems – which produces required maps and aids to help decision makers and those in the field get their work done and locate information.”
There are also functions for finance; operations for client care, casework and recovery; workforce organization and logistics.
“When you see the Red Cross handing out material to clients, logistics had to get that material from a big warehouse and get that to the relief operation so it can be handed out,” Patriquin explained. “There are also external relations which deal with elected officials, government and public information.”
Before retiring, Patriquin worked for Goodrich Corporation in various roles including technical engineering, engineering leadership and general management.
“When I retired, I looked for something that was going to be an opportunity to contribute to a worthwhile cause,” said Patriquin. “The Red Cross – especially with all of the different opportunities available – need people to work in shelters, people to hand out food, but also people working and running warehouses, people running overall logistics enterprises.
“Behind the scenes, we have a workforce component, the people who get the people needed to do the work, which is the most important part, and getting them mobilized from around the country into the work sites.”
For anyone nearing retirement and thinking about volunteering with the Red Cross, Patriquin recommends signing up now to start learning about the vision and mission of the Red Cross and get the required training.
“It does take a while to get oriented to the Red Cross,” said Patriquin, who’s been a volunteer eight years. “If I had known this ahead of time, I probably would have joined the Red Cross three to four years earlier to get acclimated and trained.
“There’s probably a role within the Red Cross that would fit most people who want to contribute to the mission of alleviating human suffering in the face of emergencies.”
To become a Red Cross volunteer, go to redcross.org/volunteer
