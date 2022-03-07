After the passing of a loved one, survivors can find that going through their heirlooms, knick-knacks, and even clutter can be overwhelming. What gets left behind can make the loss feel greater and some folks may even think, “Just toss it!”
For one mother and daughter in Phoenix, however, the careful review of things remaining after a loved one’s departure brought them much, much closer to a family member than they’d ever thought possible.
Janelle Molony of Ahwatukee and mother, Jodi Decker in Glendale, spent their pandemic years pouring over the pages of a poetry notebook, as written by a relative in the 1920s from a Minnesota insane asylum.
The dingy yellow pages were held onto for nearly a century by Lt. Col. Ralph Nasch of Tempe, who passed away in 2019.
“In life, Ralph did not readily share with the family about his mother, Martha Nasch, so the personal writings that I inherited provided a way of connecting to a great-grandmother I’d never before known,” said Molony, an author and freelance writer.
With one quick web search for Martha’s name, Molony discovered a mocking “Believe It Or Not” style article about her family member from the Museum of Hoaxes.
They shared a 1934 news article about Martha Nasch claiming she’d never ate, never drank – and never slept for seven straight years.
Molony tracked down the source article and press release and found that Martha’s story appeared over 90 times in print news both in the United States and in Canada, including being mentioned in a Time weekly magazine article of 1934.
“She was a viral sensation before there was social media,” Molony said.
The strange claims have been impossible to prove or disprove, even after years of research and fact-checking with former employees and historians of the St. Peter State Hospital for the Insane where Martha Nasch lived during those seven years.
Three eyewitness accounts (since proven as credible sources) backed up Martha’s story, which continues to baffle Molony, who said:
“That’s all part of the fun, I suppose.” And now, by making the family relic publicly available, the world can weigh in once more.
The 2021 post-mortem publication of Poems from the Asylum by Martha Nasch provides curious minds an opportunity to try solving the mysterious psychiatric case for themselves.
“Readers can wrestle over whether or not they believe Martha ate, or as some say was delusional,” Molony said. “Still, as others believe, she may have been an early (and misunderstood) practitioner of the Breatharian fasting method. The nonfiction book features an in-depth genealogical backstory, the entire collection of poems from the asylum (some more grim than others), as well as a review of one hundred years of medical case studies that provide clues for what might have driven Martha ‘insane.’”
“The best part of reading her poetry,” said Molony, “is that the interpretation is often up to the reader. Those who are sensitive to dark or strange themes can skip around the book and read the sections that most interest them, without missing out on the mystery-solving fun.”
Since the publication of Martha’s writing, Molony has received awards of merit from multiple poetry societies and is now a person of interest for an upcoming PBS television feature.
Information: JanelleMolony.com/SevenYearsInsane
