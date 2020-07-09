A pair of Ahwatukee brothers have achieved Eagle rank, the highest awarded by the Boy Scouts.
Gage Rainwater, 17, and Garrett Rainwater, 15, of Ahwatukee Troop 278 both attend Mountain Pointe High School and are the sons of Sean and Mysti Rainwater.
Gage, a Scout the last 11 years, rehabilitated an enclosure for Colina Elementary School’s pet tortoise, Rocky, for his project.
With the help of the Home Depot on Priest Drive in Tempe, he enlisted several friends and other Scouts on the project.
He said the project was challenging because of the heat as well as following up on donated materials.
Garrett, a Scout for 10 years, repainted the fence around God’s Garden Preschool at 48th Street and Elliott Road for his project.
He held a car wash to raise money for some materials and also benefited from a paint donation by Dunn Edwards on Warner Road at 48th St.
“Thanks to friends, family and other Scouts for their time making our neighborhood better,” their father Sean Rainwater said.
Besides the fact the project involved working in the heat, Garrett said the other challenge he had to overcome was “keeping all volunteers motivated and working in the right direction."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.