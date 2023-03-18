Local man using woodcraft to thank St. Joe’s Hospital

Robert Dentz got a new lease on life in January 2022 and now he wants to help those responsible for that.
The long-time Ahwatukee resident, 71, received a new kidney through the efforts of the St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center.
The doctors did not remove the old kidneys, which had become so dysfunctional that they were posing a potential threat to his life. Instead, they placed the donated kidney under his stomach, near his gall bladder.
“So I got three,” he said. “If the old ones are working at all, they are still there to function a little bit.”
The new kidney has restored his once-lost vigor.
Up until his operation, he had to undergo dialysis four times a week, assisted by his wife Joanna, an RN.
He qualified for a kidney transplant but the waiting for a suitable donor lasted months.
Then, one day he received a call that a donor had been found.
After what he thought was a successful operation, he awoke in amazement that he felt no pain only to have his hopes dashed when he found out why. “They said they couldn’t use it. It had kidney stones.”
Depressed, Dentz began waiting again but this time it didn’t last long.
Three days later they called and said they found one and that’s the one I’ve got now,” Dentz said.
The retired construction worker and New Jersey native said the kidney has restored his once-lost vitality and now he wants to show his gratitude to St. Joe’s.
He has returned to his hobby of making small wooden household items, like bowls and planters, and decorative pieces that he is selling with all the profits going to the hospital’s transplant department.
He’s been working with wood for decades, using only poplar and pine.
Though he learned construction at an early age under the tutelage of his father, an engineer, he said he picked up woodworking on his own and over time discovered he was pretty good at making things.
“All my relatives have something I’ve made,” he said. “I gave them out as Christmas gifts and stuff like that.”
“But then I figure the way I’m feeling now, I’m grateful. I’m able to work and golf and do the things I used to do and until I can’t, I want to give back as much as possible.”
Dentz has made a number of items and said he would consider custom orders – but only small items, as in no credenzas or dressers.
“I do love old furniture and fix it up,” he added, recalling how he restored a broken table that was nearly a hundred years old.
But, sorry, no chess sets.
He said someone once asked him to make one and he gave up after the first piece.
Dentz said the hospital coordinator he is working with told him “no one has ever done this before.”
He also is approaching a time when hospital tradition has an organ recipient write to the donor’s family, providing his contact information in case they want to get in touch with him.
Dentz to go live with his website this week: bobswoodworking.com.
People who want to reach him also can email: Hamma30@gmail.com.
