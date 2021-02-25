During the pandemic many of us are working long hours on our computers, constantly on our iPhones, or binge-watching our favorite TV shows and movies more than ever.
But while the blue-light emitted by the screens on our devices are known to disrupt sleep patterns, what is it doing to your skin? This high-energy visible light (HEV) may actually be contributing to premature skin aging and making you look older.
Most of us are aware by now that ultraviolet (UV) light from the sun contributes to over 90 percent of the signs of aging skin. Blue-light is like UV light but indoors. This short-wavelength light is right up there with UV light in terms of sun exposure.
How does this happen? In small research studies it’s been found the blue light can stimulate the production of free radicals in skin which can accelerate the signs of aging. These free radicals contribute to the breakdown of collagen and elastin, can cause hyperpigmentation including dark spots, and can even affect skin laxity.
To make matters worse, blue light can cause oxidative stress resulting in inflammation or skin aging caused by light waves (similar to when you spend too much time in the sun), which can actually weaken the outermost layer of your skin.
To prevent premature aging by blue light:
Use a physical, sometimes called mineral-based, sunscreen – even indoors: In sunny Arizona, with our high rate of skin-cancer, you may be using your sunscreen when you leave the house but you also need to use it when working at home on your computer.
In my practice, I advise clients to use products containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide as a safe alternative to chemical based sunscreens. These mineral-based broad-spectrum sunscreens are the best thing you can use every day because they reflect the blue light emitted to office and at home workers.
A daily sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 to 30 is acceptable for indoor use. Chemical based sunscreens absorb – not reflect - wavelengths of ultraviolet light, so they won’t help with blue light emissions. So be sure to avoid sunscreens that contain the oxybenzone and avobenzone as the active ingredient.
Whatever product you use, always be sure to apply it 20 minutes before working on your laptop or other devices. Sunscreen needs to be absorbed prior to light exposure to be effective. The same holds true when you apply sun protectant before going outside.
Wear blue-light blocking glasses: Blue light can affect your skin it can also be affecting your eyes and the delicate skin around your eyes. You can get blue-light glasses to protect your eyes and eye area for as little as $15 online.
Use night mode on your devices: Night shift mode on your smart devices provides a gentler display light and helps reduce the effects of blue light emissions. Blue light shields for your computer are also available.
Anti-oxidants: Anti-oxidants neutralize free radicals and not only prevent damage but can even repair it over time. Antioxidants are molecules that fight free radicals in your body.
Look for products, including serums, containing vitamins A, C and E and Hyaluronic Acid. It is best to use any antioxidant product twice a day instead of just in the morning. Antioxidants get depleted during a day so be sure to reapply them at nighttime.
Other things: Shut off your devices a few hours before going to bed. Blue light can also interfere with your beauty sleep by affecting your body’s circadian rhythm. Lack of sleep is known to cause skin dullness, swelling and redness and those dreaded under eye dark-circles.
Blue light in small amounts can be used to treat acne or accelerate wound healing but like anything, too much of a good thing may be a bad thing for your skin. While our devices can be causing skin damage, don’t forget to get your annual skin cancer exam. Excess sun exposure is still the main cause of premature aging.
Sarah Neumann, PA, is founder of Ahwatukee Skin & Laser and Sun City Dermatology. Reach her at ahwatukeeskincare.com.
