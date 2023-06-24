Ahwatukee actress stops by Oz before Broadway

When the theater bug bit Ahwatukee’s Jasmine Bassham, it bit hard.
The Desert Vista High graduate is going to perform a last show in Arizona before heading to Broadway with her dreams of making it big there.
Bassham has been cast as the lead performer in the Arizona Broadway Theatre production of Wizard of Oz, so she will be putting on those ruby red shoes and battling the Wicked Witch of the West as Dorothy.
It’s a nice full-circle kind of moment for Bassham before heading off to New York.
“I saw my first Broadway show when I was eight, and that was it for me,” Bassham said during a break rehearsing for the production in Peoria. I’m so lucky I was able to grow up doing something that I loved and having a family the supported me.”
That first Broadway show she saw as an 8-year-old was “Wicked,” sort of the prequel to “The Wizard of Oz.”
It will not be the first time Bassham has performed on the Arizona Broadway stage.
She played Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family and was the understudy for Sophie and ensemble performer in Mamma Mia!
The performance is a brief return to Arizona before heading off to Broadway.
Bassham has spent the past four years at Rider University in New Jersey to earn her college degree in musical theater.
She said she’s really looking forward to the Broadway Theatre performance.
“With ‘Wicked’ and the world of the ‘Wizard of Oz’ sparking my initial interest, that definitely plays a role,” Bassham said. “I grew up watching the movie, and listening to ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow.’ It’s one of the first songs I ever sang, so it has a very special place in my heart.”
Bassham said another reason she’s looking forward to this run is that she knows the people in the audience love the story just as much as she does.
“I love that it brings a nostalgic energy to the audience and the people who care so much about the movie,” she said.
While at Rider, Bassham said she wasn’t able to get to as many Broadway shows as she would have liked. The cost of theater was one factor. Rider is located near Trenton, so it’s about 60 miles from Broadway.
Still, being in the musical theater program, the school tried to help out.
“Our school actually did a really cool thing, where you enter a lottery and could do a Broadway trip for a day,” Bassham said. “They paid for your housing, for the transportation, and the ticket. I was lucky enough to do that a couple of times.”
That’s how she saw “Michael Jackson” and “Mean Girls.”
Bassham has an idea what life will be like when the “Wizard of Oz” closes and she heads to New York, where she and a group of friends plan to room together while they audition.
It will be the start of a life that she’s been dreaming about for a while.
“I just think 8-year-old Jasmine didn’t even know this world existed,” Bassham said. “She loved dancing around in her kitchen, and she loved annoying her parents with singing nonstop. Seeing it for the first time on stage was overwhelming, in the best way possible.
“It was just opening up that little girl to this world.”
Wizard of Oz
When: Through July 23
Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria
Tickets: Range from $35 (youth) to $79 (adults) plus fees. Dinner is served at some performances.
Information: azbroadwaytheatre.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.