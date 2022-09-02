Constable Corner: Constables’ duties vary but evictions top list

I am the constable serving all of Ahwatukee as well as parts of Tempe and Guadalupe. I serve the Kyrene Justice Precinct with Justice of the Peace Sharron Sauls.
Constables are elected peace officers who enforce civil/criminal court orders arising out of justice court action, as well as other courts and government agencies. We serve summonses, subpoenas, orders of protection, notices, injunctions against harassment, writs of restitution (evictions), warrants, and more.
The tasks we are charged with most often are the writ of restitution (an eviction order), summonses and orders of protection.
Over this series columns, I will refer mostly to evictions since that is the bulk of the orders coming from Kyrene Justice Court. I can receive upwards of 50 or more a week. I also receive considerable summonses from numerous courts as well as orders of protection.
There are many reasons for evictions, such as non-payment of rent, health and safety, threatening behavior, and orders of protection where one party must leave a home.
Each scenario is as diverse as the individuals I encounter.
The tenant has already vacated a significant percentage of evictions. I arrive and the unit is empty.
These evictions are unfortunate and unnecessary in that the tenant could have avoided the eviction if they had just turned the keys back into management and given up possession of the property. The judgment would remain, but the eviction would be avoided.
A judgment can be paid off anytime; an eviction stays with a person for seven long years. Anyone who finds themselves in this troubled situation should turn in the keys. If there is one important thing I could stress, it would be that.
Numerous evictions show signs that people still live in the house, but are not home when I arrive with maintenance staff to enforce the writ and change the locks. These situations are undoubtedly stressful for the tenants. They get home to find the key does not work and they must contact property management to get access to their belongings.
If the office is closed for the day, they must wait until the next day. I am very aware of pets that get caught up in the eviction process. I always document the presence of pets and ensure they have food and water. I also confirm management is aware and that animal control is called within 24 hours if the tenant has not come back for them.
The hardest evictions are when the tenant is home. Harder still with children, pets, and no car. Children and pets are the double whammy, as both are innocent casualties in a situation that threatens their very safety. I work with property management in these situations to find a win-win solution. I always have resources to hand to the tenants and will call for case management from the pertinent cities as conditions dictate.
In my next column, I will discuss health and safety evictions as well as evictions that come with orders of protection. As we move forward, I will include different situations that I come across while serving as your Constable.
I will be at The Nosh at Warner Road and 48th Street at 9 a.m. Sept. 3 and at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 at Brick Road Coffee at Rural Road and the US 60. I also will have Save Our School petitions to sign.
