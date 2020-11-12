LivGenerations Ahwatukee, an assisted living facility, is partnering with AZ Food Opportunity Resource Kitchen (AZ F.O.R.K.) on a food drive to raising Thanksgiving dinners for needy families in the Kyrene School District.
AZ F.O.R.K. is a non-profit that matches individuals and families with food services through direct provision, volunteer involvement and linking them with community partners.
Items collected during the drive, which runs Nov. 15-22, will be put together in boxes for distribution to families selected by the Kyrene Family Resource Center.
Organizers already have turkeys and pies for boxes, but they need a number of other items. They include cranberry sauce, canned vegetables, stuffing mix, muffin and bread mix, instant mashed potatoes, gravy and canned fruits.
Also requested are paper products, baby food, dog and cat food, and grocery gift cards. Monetary donations can be made at azcommunityconnections.com/azfork.
Food box items can be dropped off at Zzeeks Pizza & Wings, 960 E. Warner Road, Chandler, or Arizona Biomechanics, 8380 S. Kyrene Road, Tempe.
All money donations are tax-deductible.
