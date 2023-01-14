Dancing with stars will help foundation help others

If you’re looking to help a good cause and a chance to learn some fancy footwork before Valentine’s Day, the Armer Foundation for Kids has just the event for you.
The foundation is pairing accomplished dance instructors with six local business professionals in a fundraising competition 6-11 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio, 3820 E. Ray Road, Ahwatukee. Better hurry, though, because there are only 15 VIP tickets for $50 and 60 general admission ducats for $35 available to watch a spirited competition for the Mirrorball Trophy.
The event will benefit the Armer Foundation, which has earned a region-wide reputation for helping families with children facing catastrophic illness or medical issues.
“Our local business professionals are paired with professional dancers from Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Ahwatukee, where they have been perfecting their dance routines with a series of dance lessons to earn their way to the coveted Mirrorball Trophy,” explained foundation CEO Jennifer Armer.
Even if tickets run out, you can still help the foundation by making donations in the name of one of the amateur contestants who will be dancing with the Fred Astaire dancers.
See armerfoundation.org for the link for the event and the contestants.
Here’s a rundown on amateurs who will be trying their ..er, feet…at some dance floor wizardry.
Anthony Celio
A physical therapist and clinic director at Spooner Physical Therapy – Ahwatukee, Anthony Celio joined the practice in August 2015 and joined the Ahwatukee clinic three years later.
“By continuing his professional development and learning the most efficient and effective physical therapy interventions and skills, he uses the most recent evidence in the treatment of his patients,” Armer said, adding he has taken courses in dry needling, manual therapy certifications, as well as pain science and education. He enjoys developing specific and individualized treatment programs that will effectively treat you as a person and promote functional movement of the entire body.
A native Louisianan, he is a sports enthusiast and enjoys spending time with family and friends and spending his days outside of the clinic doing anything outdoors.
Joe Duffy
Joe Duffy is a long-time Ahwatukee resident and a firefighter at Phoenix Station 22. As the owner of the Handy Fireman Woodwork, the Navy veteran and father of four is well known in the community for his original art and functional pieces made of wood.
He also calls himself “a perfectionist, a comedian, and a competitor” and when he is not working 56 hours on the job for Phoenix Fire, he is in his garage-workshop or with his family. In 2019, he founded The Woodwork, LLC as a platform to showcase and sell quality handmade heirlooms. “Sometimes in today’s modern world, we can forget the beauty in the natural, beautiful, and handmade,” he said.
“I never stopped learning how to build and create. I am a student of the craft and a perfectionist,” he said. “I now get the opportunity to show my sons the importance of hard work and the invaluable life lessons of attention to detail, patience, problem-solving, and creating change, all while having fun.”
Sarah Kennedy
A retired small business owner from Colorado, Sarah Kennedy was executive director of a multi-national student exchange organization called Hands Across the Border, and then became the director of the Arizona Sexual Assault Coalition.
An outdoors enthusiast, she started line dancing in 2021 through the City of Chandler Parks and Recreation Department.
“Even though I was a novice, the women and men in the line dance community welcomed me with open arms, and I have since made many friends, and have become acquainted with fascinating line dance people from all over the world. My hero line dance teacher is Donna Chapman, who is the wife of my competitor, Rick Chapman. I have ZERO experience with partner dancing.”
Rick Chapman
Richard (Rick) Chapman has worked for Kroger (Fry’s) for 30 years in the meat department, where he has been known to often sing. “Whether a barbershop quartet or some barroom karaoke, you can always find him singing or humming along to a song,” Armer says of the Colorado native.
“For many years, he enjoyed a side business as a DJ for weddings or karaoke parties. He was very active in the Montrose Magic Circle Community Theatre group and mainly did the musicals.”
Shanna Williams
A commercial account manager for ECD Systems, a security integration company, Shanna Williams is a native Arizonan who with her husband has raised seven children.
“She has a heart for service and is an active member of the Women’s Auxiliary at the Phoenix Zoo and also volunteers as often as she can at her kids’ schools, Armer said, adding she is an avid outdoorswoman.
“When approached to battle it out for the coveted mirror ball in the Armer Foundation’s Dancing with the Stars event,” Armer said, “The Armer Foundation has done so much for families near and dear to Shanna and it is a privilege to help raise money to continue impacting these deserving families in big ways.”
Karen Nowicki
Owner and president of Phoenix Business RadioX, Karen Nowicki describes herself as “a results-driven professional with over 35 years in corporate, small business, and educational environments.”
Her studio and company “help solopreneurs, professional organizations, and brands build community around the people who matter the most to them” and her specialties include training and development, assessment strategies, talent management, project management, strategic planning, operations management, communication specialist, facilitative leadership, marketing, public relations, B2B podcasting, and “conscious capitalism.”
Information: fredastaire.com/ahwatukee.
