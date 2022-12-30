Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club makes foster kids’ holidays brighter

The Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee and some sponsors did it again this year by bringing some Christmas cheer to more than 200 children ages 3 to 19 who live in 29 group foster homes.
Most homes were for teen boys or girls – who often have no families that want to take them into their homes because of their age.
“The group homes we help are mostly in the East Valley and Kiwanis is lucky to get help from volunteers and sponsors from all over the valley as well,” said Kiwanis Club member Andi Pettyjohn.
Ahwatukee travel agent Carrie Chipman spearheaded the drive for donations of a variety of gifts. Chipman organized community members to ensure that each group home got a box of Christmas cookies.
Each child received clothing essentials, including shoes gathered in a a shoe drive by Western Windows and hoodies that came from a drive held by the Sun Valley League. They also received an item from their wish list or gift cards.
“One boy who was able to open his gifts early because of special circumstances, commented that he had never had new clothes before and never had pajamas,” Pettyjohn said. “One girl asked for a hug for Christmas.”
Some of the homes received games and sports balls for the kids to share.
Major donors to the club’s foster effort were Insight, Texas Roadhouse’s corporate headquarters, ADP, Mountain View Lutheran Church, Desert Foothills United Methodist Church, Classic Image Dance, Sun Groves HOA in Chandler, West USA, Western Windows, TD Synnex, the Brillo-Sonnino Family Foundation, Matthew and Jennifer Klandrud of the Thrivent Financial Group, Sun Valley League,7th Dream Helping Hearts, Volofit Gilbert and “lots of community members,” Pettyjohn said.
Club members were racing the clock on Dec. 17 to finish all the wrapping, so a call to community members finished the job.
“Santa put the firemen at Superstition Station #5 in East Mesa on his nice list for wrapping some of the gifts for the foster youth,” Pettyjohn said, addig that the club is grateful to all who contributed and helped make the drive a success.
In 2022, there were 2,936 licensed foster homes and 78 group home providers in the state, reported Who Cares, the nation’s first public resource on foster care capacity.
Although the state’s goal is to reunite children with their birth families, sometime that doesn’t happen.
Nearly 800 youth age out of the foster care system in Arizona each year, according to Arizona’s Children Association, which recruits, trains and provides necessary supports for foster families.
Youths who age out of care at 18 tend to face more challenges, including 1 in 5 was homeless, 58% graduated high school by 19, 46% were employed and 1 in 4 was involved in the criminal justice system within two years of leaving, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
