Like the other teachers at Music Makers Workshop in Ahwatukee, Louise Baranger has had a storied career.
But one might probably expect that for someone called “The Trumpet Diva.”
“I was lucky to be the first woman in numerous musical situations, including live performance and recording,” said Baranger, whose credits indicate far more than luck influenced her career.
She played on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and became friends with his band leader Doc Severinsen and Severinsen’s second in command, Tommy Newsom, who wrote arrangements for her first symphony orchestra pops show and her first album.
She performed for a TV special with Barry Manilow called “Big Fun on wing Street” with some iconic musicians like Stanley Clarke and Kid Creole.
The list goes on and on for Baranger, who is on a faculty at Music Makers Workshop that includes many highly educated and accomplished teachers, five of whom hold doctorates and several of whom also have had successful performing careers.
Baranger has been playing trumpet ever since fourth grade, picking up the moniker of “the Trumpet Lady” from women she played with later in her career.
“I kind of came from a show biz family,” she said. “My grandfather wrote Broadway shows for the Shuberts. He moved to Hollywood where he wrote screenplays for films and some lyrics for TV show themes. My grandmother studied acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in NY and appeared in TV commercials.”
Growing up in Southern California, one of her first teachers was Harold “Pappy” Mitchell, former first trumpet at the MGM studios who played in films like “The Jazz Singer,” the first talkie movie, as well as “The Wizard of Oz” and “Gone With the Wind.”
“Another great influence was Bobby Shew, arguably one of the world’s finest jazz players and educators. Bobby took me under his wing when I was about 16 taught me about life, music, and how to survive in the music business,” Baranger recalled.
She started her career in an all girl band and that led to an invitation from another legendary band leader named Harry James.
“In those days if you played with a famous band like Harry’s, you are assured a career,” she said. “After Harry passed away in 1983, I went to Las Vegas to play a show at the Union Plaza Hotel, then came back to L.A. where I embarked on an incredibly busy music career playing with the who’s who of the business.”
She eventually ended up playing on Broadway for such stage hits as Les Miserables and “Carousel” and, not surprisingly, also performed in Carnegie Hall.
“I played there a few times and it always felt so amazing to be on that hallowed stage where so many legends performed,” she said. “Plus the acoustics are amazing.”
To a degree, Baranger also forged a path through a male-dominated world.
“At first, I had the challenge of being accepted as a woman playing a traditional male instrument,” she said. “In almost every band I was the only woman, so I figured out how to be ‘one of the guys’ but still keep the respect of the men around me. It was like walking a tightrope.
“I have spent a lifetime having people ask me things like, ‘You play the trumpet, but what do you do for a living?’ or ‘Can women really play the trumpet?’”
“That being said, most of the guys I’ve worked with have been professional and respectful, and I’ve worked with some amazing players and made some fabulous friends over the years,” she added.
“I’ve been paid to see the world, play music in interesting places, and played for two sitting Presidents. Hanging out in the NY Yankees dugout before performing the National Anthem was pretty cool too! What more could I ask?” she said.
Baranger teaches a high school master class at Music Makers Workshop.
“From day one I treat students as if they can learn the fine details of music,” she explained. “I expose them to theory and the language of music while they learn to play the trumpet. I remember having so many questions a young player, and I want to answer all of those questions for my students, even before they know what to ask.
“I think music is taught in most schools at a glacial pace, which underestimates the learning ability of students,” she continued. “The cool thing about private lessons is that each student can move at their own comfortable pace. I do push my students a bit, but I also remind them that music should never feel like a burden.”
She records her students’ assignments every week so they can listen to them,” calling that technique “a really valuable learning tool.”
People can get a chance to hear and watch Baranger work her magic at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Phoenix’s premier jazz club, The Nash.
She will appear with her husband, Fred Tregaskis, host of National Public Radio’s “A Moment in Wine” during the first of three shows in a series called “Wine & Jazz, The Ultimate Pairing.”
The theme for this show is “Wonderful Wines for Thanksgiving.” Each show –”Holiday Wine Tasting” will be Dec. 11 – features a unique theme with Tregaskis narrating a tasting of four wines, complimented with music played by Louise’s jazz quartet. Included are backstories about the wine and music, “plus lots of audience participation,” Baranger said.
There are special ticket prices for students and non-drinkers. Tickets and information: thenash.org/event/wine-jazz-matinee-the-ultimate-pairing-of-wine-and-jazz-2.
