Horizon Honors presents classic ‘Bye, Bye Birdie’

As the school year heads to a close, Horizon Honors Schools’ theater arts program is offering a classic musical the next two weekends in its multipurpose room.
“Bye Bye Birdie” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, and 3:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28 as well as 3:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 5 and 7:30 p.m. May 6. The school is located at 16233 S. 48th Street, Ahwatukee.
Tickets are $10 for children, and $15 for adults and are available at bit.ly/horizonhonorsbyebyebirdie.
Inspired by Elvis Presley’s draft into the Army in 1957, both the stage and film versions of “Bye Bye Birdie” have won numerous accolades and big box office popularity.
It recounts the story of rock-and-roll idol Conrad Birdie’s draft into the Army.
His songwriter and agent, Albert, and Albert’s secretary and some-time girlfriend, Rosie, hatch a plan for a farewell performance to take place on The Ed Sullivan Show, which they hope will help sell Birdie’s new song “One Last Kiss,” and ultimately save their record company from disaster.
To cap off the performance, Birdie will give “one last kiss” to Kim MacAfee, an avid Conrad Birdie fan club member.
But the plan starts to unravel because Kim’s father is star-struck at the thought of being on The Ed Sullivan Show with his daughter and her boyfriend is jealous.
The Cast
The cast includes Grady Newsum, Kassidy O’Nan, Brailey McDaniel, Liam Perez, Heather Janzen, Devin Speed, Connor Johnson, Abi van Amerongen, Kennedy O’Nan, Colton Johnston, Kasen Bush, Julia Tucker, Juniper Newsum, Ayla Edwards, Camila Tagle, Sydney Drowne, Sydney Flaherty-Shand, Evie Behan and Owen Bucich.
The cast also includes Joel van Amerongen, Colson Bush, Wrenn Masing, Kate Hoffman, Theo McShane, Campbell Carr, Luke van Amerongen, Wrenn Masing, Canon Grant, Tamsyn Greger, Emily Hoffman, Gerri Darnell, Mikah Yardeni, Colson Bush, Jake Anderson, Santiago Rubio, Jake Anderson, Kasen Bush, Ella Montei, Alyvia Ward, Madelyn Longstreet and Tanyaa Krishnamoorthy.
The production is directed by Joshua Garrett and Assistant director Jennifer Wood with music directed by Chris Granger and choreography directed by Laura Kramme.
The student director is Emily Hoffman, who is assisted by tech director Tamsyn Greger, stage manager Morgan
Kleinjans, assistant directors Colson Bush and Sydney Flaherty-Shand and assistant student tech director Ian Mayercek.
Other crew members, some of whom also have roles on stage, include Molly Stults, Wrenn Masing, Ella Montei, Atticus Quintero, Jesse Igoe, Abi van Amerongen, Christine Chamoun, Emilio Cardinale, Ian Mayercek, Tyler Newman, Ellie Alberca, Morgan Minium, Cavan Ehlert, Connor Davis, Rebecca Harris, Ella Kunasich, Emma McEnaney, Isaiah Aljets, Ray Garrison and Tanu Kumar.
