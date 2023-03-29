BASIS Ahwatukee presents Sondheim musical

BASIS Ahwatukee students will present what’s consider to be composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim’s most popular musical this weekend.
“Into the Woods JR.” will be present at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, at the school, 10210 S. 50th Place, Ahwatukee. Tickets are available at the door.
Both the 1987 musical, later adapted for the big screen, and the student version intertwine several Grimm Fairy Tales in the story of a childless baker and his wife and their effort to start a family.
Director and BASIS Ahwatukee teacher Helen O’connell said she chose the musical “because it provided our actors with a challenge and gave our technical students a fantastical fairy tale world to create.”
She said the students who comprise the cast and crew “were very excited for this show” because “it has excellent opportunities for actors to put their own spin on these classic storybook characters.
“There are many roles so every student performer has a moment to shine, from Cinderella and her Prince, to Jack and his beloved cow, Milky White,” she said.
Though “the characters get lost and confused in the woods” on stage, O’Connell said blocking the young thespians movements on the stage had to be carefully done.
And that was just one of several challenges in mounting a production with multiple characters and story lines.
“As a director, I need to know where each character enters and exits so that it makes sense for the audience,” she said.
“Another major challenge was organizing all of the technical elements and teaching students how to manage those areas. We have student lighting, sound, costumes, props, and set teams who are in charge of designing those aspects. Part of my job is making sure everything is cohesive and helps tell the story.”
The young actors and actresses also had their share of challenges, which they have mastered over weeks of rehearsals.
“The music for ‘Into the Woods JR.’ was written by Stephen Sondheim, who was known for creating complicated melodies.” O’Connell explained. “One of the biggest challenges of the show was learning the music.”
She credited music director Erin Ryan, who she said “worked diligently with the students to teach them their parts. Once students mastered that, the rest seemed easier.”
The musical is accompanied by pre-recorded tracks, which O’Connell said “means the student actors need to get their entrances perfect every time, since there is no room for error.”
The musical also has allowed other students to shine in creative ways.
Members of the usical production class designed and created the costumes.
“Our students did some thrift shopping and altering for many of the costumes,” O’Connell said. “Many of the pieces were created from scratch by the students
as well.
“The props were also a fun challenge for this show. We had to create a cow puppet for the character of Milky White. One of our students, Madison Redell, took the lead on creating the puppet, and she did a fantastic job.”
O’Connell designed the set and students used “to help create a versatile woodland space.”
“Almost the entire show takes place in the woods, so the set itself does not move, but with the help of lights and props we create different areas on stage.”
Even parents got into the act, joining the Off-Stage Drama Club in building and painting the sets.
One student, Ohiya Walker designed the paint scheme for the set and led students to realize the design.
O’Connell is hoping or a big turnout at the box office.
“This is our first large scale musical since 2019, and the students have created a spectacular story,” she said.
“We have 72 students involved in the production, both on and off the stage. Seeing 48 students on stage dancing the choreography created by our choreographer, Haley Ward, is a sight to see! The music is catchy, the story has some great humor to it, and it has an important message about the power of wishes.”
The cast includes Sarhana Shrestha, Abhinav Srinivasan, Yeshack Abraham, Tushar Gowda, Nathan Greenman. Yen Phu, Sumaya Tarazi, Shazaib Amlani, Smriti Athreya, Anika Bommareddy,
Vedant Chauhan, Neha Tummala, Mingyu Kim and Rithvik Mopidevi.
Also, Esha Mulimani, Miles Parker, Han Phu, Shreya Raman, Mariella Tran, Ria Venkatrajan, Ohiya Walker and Omar Dreiza.
The musical production crew includes Kamalesh Goggi, Michael Kamin, Sanaa Mazhar, Tamara Svoiski, Yunso Tae, Megh Gowda, Lola Manuelito, Chloe Nguyen, Madison Redell and Hajun Tae.
Off Stage Drama Club members are Shreenidhi Balaji, Angelina Dutta,
Elena Svoiski, Jennah Tarazi, Nabeeha Alam, Smriti Athreya, Luca Powell, Surabhi Saroha, Ohiya Walker, Pranav Nalole, Tamara Svoiski, Rajiv Mohapatra and Amora Dillan.
The On Stage Drama Club members are Lerhyl Angel Beltran, Reeva Bhattarai, Lucy Fan, Shritha Gudupally, Saanvi
Kalidindi, Avin Kamboj, Rhea Karam, Aliaksandra Krypinevich, Ava Lorandos, Aanya Mukherjee, Riya Murali, Brayden Park, Neha Sree, Srija Potharaju, Yuto Powell, Kavya Ramkumar, Ayush Rao, Kayla Smith, Elena Svoiski, Ananth
Tangirala, Jennah Tarazi, Zoey Thompson, Ahsha Tiwari and Curie Yoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.