An Ahwatukee woman is one of five military veterans picked as finalists who could win a new home air-conditioning system in an annual competition Forrest Anderson Plumbing & Air Conditioning, but the community has to act fast to give her a shot at the prize.
Annie Patterson, who served 15-years in the U.S. Army and National Guard working as a combat medic, orthopedic specialist, and hospital administrator is one of five finalists in the company’s annual Military Hero A/C Giveaway.
The winner is determined by the number of votes cast on their behalf at forestanderson.net and today is the deadline for voting.
The contestants were announced last week, after AFN’s deadline.
She served in Saudi Arabia as part of Operation Desert Storm, provided forest fire medical support in Washington, and assisted hurricane relief efforts in Florida.
The finalists were picked by Forest Anderson from nominations it received last month.
“My grandfather, Forrest Anderson, started this company after serving our country in World War II and we feel it is our obligation as citizens to thank all veterans and active duty service members for protecting our national security,” said Forrest Anderson president Audrey Monell.
“By sharing their stories, we hope to start conversations about the importance of supporting military members and their families who sacrifice so much, especially when deployed.”
Forest Anderson has partnered with MORSCO HVAC/Bush Supply and Smiley Crane Service in the contest, which has been held annually since 2016.
The other contestants include:
Lucy Wong, an artist who was a finalist last year for a Governor’s Arts award, and is a U.S. Navy Veteran of Operation Desert Storm who served 14-years as a medical lab technician.
Her exposure to chemicals resulted in two painful autoimmune conditions and her experience prompted her to campaign for awareness and research related to those illnesses.
She shares her experiences at VA centers and has testified before Congress to raise awareness and funding for research.
Don Breland of Glendale, a combat veteran who spent 15 years in the U.S. Army, serving with the 101st Airborne Division, 82nd Airborne Division, 1st Infantry Division, and spent more than five of them on jump status.
Michael Butcher, of Tolleson, is a combat Veteran and Purple Heart Medal recipient who was driven to join the U.S. Army after the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on America. He served with the 4th Infantry Division in Iraq and was injured in a rocket propelled grenade attack, but remained on active duty until his medical retirement in 2012.
Jed Davis, of Phoenix, a Marine Corps veteran who served as an infantryman with the 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment. He was deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and participated in Operation Moshtarak to secure the town of Marjah.
