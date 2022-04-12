Kiwanis Club needs help for post-parade Spring Fling

With 10 days to go before dozens of groups strut their stuff down 48th Street for the Ahwatukee Kiwanis Easter Parade, the club is putting out a desperate call for volunteers to help with the post-parade Spring Fling.
People have until tomorrow, April 7, to register to march in the parade, which begins at 10 a.m. April 16 at Warner Road and 48th and heads north to Cheyenne Drive. The registration form can be at ahwatukeekiwanis.org and if you have questions, call 480-759-0007 or e-mail msch0007@aol.com.
After the parade, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Kiwanis holds the Spring Fling, one of its major fundraisers of the year, at Ahwatukee Park at 4700 E. Warner Road.
The Spring Fling will offer family-friendly entertainment, vendor and craft booths, an egg hunt and other fun activities.
But all that activity requires some help, given that the club itself is pretty small.
So Kiwanians Andi Pettyjohn, Debbie Sullivan and Annlouise Ferguson are hoping people will contact them now to sign up to help pull it off.
That fundraiser helps the Kiwanis’ many charitable activities for teens in group foster homes – kids who often are forgotten at big holidays and who are feted by the Kiwanis Club with activities such as a Thanksgiving Dinner, Christmas gift giving and baby shower.
Adult volunteers are needed to help with vendor set-up, sell tickets, supervise kids’ rides and tear-own. Students and teens can sign up to count tickets, help set-up and tear-down, sell water and soda, police the picnic area and help with overall clean-up.
With two weeks until the event, we have 32 of the 70 volunteers needed,” Ferguson said. “Not only are we short of volunteers but we require more volunteers this year. Ten more adult and four more student volunteers are required due to the labor shortages carnival ride and food vendors are experiencing.
“My heart hurt thinking the kids would go without their bouncy house fun, so I told the club I would find the extra volunteers,” she continued.
The two-year pandemic cancellation of the parade and fling cost the club their “parking gurus” and Ferguson said, “We are building a brand new parking team which requires four more very assertive adult volunteers.”
“We rely heavily on student volunteers for certain tasks,” she said. “I’m pleading for teens to help us out of the goodness of their hearts. Many students have already met their required volunteer hours.”
Sign up by calling 602-402-6267 or e-mailing andi@wttaz.com or annlouise.ferguson@gmail.com at 480- 221-1051.
