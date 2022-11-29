Local DAR Chapter’s ‘fidget quilting’ helps young and old

In a family room of an Ahwatukee home, a group of women are busy bees during the monthly quilting bee of the Charles Trumbull Hayden chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
Their quilting has a specific task.
They work on fidget quilts for adults with dementia; autistic children and adults, people with brain damage or ADHD, and those with other needs, including anxiety and Alzheimers.
“A fidget quilt is a lap quilt with textures and objects to keep restless hands busy,” explained co-founder Judy Lohavanijaya, who hosts home the monthly quilting bees.
Each quilt made by members of the chapter is a work of art with a mission.
“These quilts are donated to nursing homes, the Veterans Administration, and individuals in need. We never charge for the quilts, and each one is designed, created, and donated by our DAR chapter,” Lohavanijaya explained. “To date we have made 240 quilts.”
Their quilts reveal imagination and creativity. Made with different textured fabrics, they are embellished with objects that offer sensory and tactile stimulation.
The stimulation soothes and entertains the adult or child, keeping fidgety hands occupied. Each can take up to or more than 20 hours to complete.
Among the many fidget quilts the DAR chapter members have created, some have a stuffed teddy bear or other stuffed animal as the centerpiece. Another quilt has one section that contains three colorful ribbon strands with multicolored wooden beads that can be moved left or right.
The stuffed animals have proved to be a favorite among all ages, said Lohavanijaya.
Her co-founder, Sharon Keys, buys some at garage sales, where she searches for fidget items. Others have been donated.
“We focus both on activities and textural items and everything we use has to be washed, including the stuffed animals,” said Keys.
“Our quilts are inspired by any interesting items we find,” Keys explained. “For example, a travel quilt was inspired by a stuffed Southwest Airlines airplane that made noise like an engine when squeezed
“Our quilts are often created using a specific color palette that we like, or a favorite memory - for instance one featuring Elvis, an activity like golf, a sports team, or military branch of service,” Keys added.
Keys said the finished fidget quilts are generally 24 by 24 inches square of 9 eight-inch blocks although others measure 16 by 24 inches with 6 eight-inch blocks to accommodate people in wheelchairs.
It was Keys who first learned of fidget quilts in a 2017 Daughters of the American Revolution magazine.
“I asked Judy if she had heard of them, and she hadn’t but she Googled the topic and made four samples. I joined her in 2018,” said Keys.
The 2020 COVID-19 lockdown spurred Keys and Lohavanijaya into designing and sewing fidget quilts.
“We were going stir crazy in our homes and decided to use my house to make the quilts,” Lohavanijaya explained. “We started out slowly, but during COVID, she and I were our own bubble, and we would meet and work 10 to 12 hours straight.
“In the 12-month period from April 2020 to April 2021, we made 68 quilts. We were even able to deliver, while masked up, 25 of them to the Veterans Administration in Phoenix.”
Now the members of the NSDAR Charles Trumbull Hayden chapter, ranging in age from 18 to 102, gather monthly at Lohavanijaya’s home for their monthly quilting bee. December is a month off for the holidays.
In addition to shelves filled with a plethora of fabrics and assortment of fidgets, her family room and hobby now accommodates large tables, four sewing machines, a donated embroidery machine and a serger.
“We work mainly in the family room and hobby room - an addition to my home; however, we usually overflow into the kitchen, dining room, and living room,” laughed Lohavanijaya.
She added that she and Keys often meet throughout the month to work together on the projects.
The Daughters of the American Revolution, DAR, founded in 1890, is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism and historic preservation. Their website –DAR.org – says that to be a member, any woman 18 years or older “regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.”
It takes some genealogy research as the local members attest.
“My original patriot, Jonathan Barnes, was at the Battle of Lexington on the 19th of April in 1775. I also have another 19 patriots approved, with more in the works. All of my lineage goes back to New England,” said Lohavanijaya.
“In all,” she added, “I have more than 40 ancestors involved in the Revolutionary War, as well as one who came over on the Mayflower and several witches - one of whom was hanged.”
Member Jeanette Kinsman Rosenfield, a 39-year Ahwatukee resident, and her sister Mary Ann Kinsman found their ancestors through research.
“About 10 years ago, my sister and I discovered that our ancestor, Robert Kinsman, left England in 1634, sailing on the Mary and John. He arrived in the Massachusetts Bay Colony just a few months later, settling in Ipswich, north of Boston. This helped pique our curiosity in genealogy, and we wanted to know more,” said Rosenfield, who is the editor of the local chapter’s newsletter.
“About a year ago, Mary Ann contacted the DAR in hopes we could establish a Patriot connection and join a local DAR Chapter. That’s how we met Judy Lohavaniyaya. And there was good news from her when she said because we already had a great Aunt who’d been a DAR member in the 1940s, the process would go quite speedily,” she said.
“We provided a few documents, establishing lineage to our great Aunt and Judy sent in our paperwork. Mary Ann and I were inducted into the Charles Trumbull Hayden Chapter, NSDAR in January, 2022,” she said, proudly.
“We find fidget quilting is a wonderful group effort, all in the spirit of service for a great cause. It’s joyful to gather and enjoy the company of one another,” said Rosenfield. “And I think about the individuals who will use and enjoy these quilts, and how it will brighten their days and lift their spirits.
“It’s really an honor to be able to make these quilts for others in need. They are made with a great deal of love, all while fulfilling a call to service through the DAR and our patriots.”
Keys said she discovered her original patriot was William Briscoe.
“He signed the Albemarle County, Virginia Declaration of Independence, and was a Captain in the Virginia militia,” she recounted. “I also have four other patriots, including one woman, who had similar service,”
“I’ve been a member for 14 years. Our chapter has over 100 members, ranging in age from 18 to 100-plus years of age. The Arizona Society has over 3,000 members, and the National Society has had more than 1 million members since its inception in 1892.”
The Charles Trumbull Hayden Chapter of the NSDAR was established in March 1927. Originally organized to serve Tempe, and still headquartered there, its membership spans the Valley.
To donate materials for the chapter’s blanket work or to learn more email Lohavanijaya at wenefred@cox.net
