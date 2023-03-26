Bridgeway Church pastor celebrates 20 years here

Twenty years ago Rev. Gregg Cantelmo stepped into the pulpit at Bridgeway Community Church in Ahwatukee.
He has been pastoring there ever since.
Yet, truth be told, Cantelmo, 68, has been sharing the Gospel decades longer.
“I started in my early teens,” said Cantelmo as he sat in his church office, surrounded by a vast collection of theology books with more shelved in the adjacent hallway.
His pet Goldendoodle, Louis, is an office companion, preferring to lay quietly near his chair.
Cantelmo was in mid-teens when he became involved in rural missions throughout California’s San Fernando Valley where he lived with his parents and his sister.
Growing up, his father and mother set an example of faith and faithfulness for their children.
“Our family was very active in the Church of the Open Door in downtown Los Angeles,” he recalled. “It was quite a drive, but every Sunday morning, Sunday night and Thursday night, we were at the church.”
The church, built in 1914 on Hope Street, was nondenominational, as is Bridgeway Community Church. Cantelmo prefers to describe his church succinctly as “Bible believing, Bible teaching.”
Bridgeway is the third church he’s pastored in his career.
He noted that the question “How long is the average stay at a church for a senior pastor?” is asked on Google; the answer is four years.
Cantelmo’s ministry at Bridgeway is now five times that.
Following his first pastorate in Washington state, accompanied by his wife Kim, Cantelmo accepted a call to pastor a church in Scottsdale.
“I left that church to do mission work with Covenant Medicine Outreach,” he said of the organization founded by Dr. David H. Beyda and headquartered in Phoenix.
Cantelmo worked with the nonprofit mainly in Kenya.
Throughout the years, Cantelmo has led or been a part of mission trips around the globe.
“I have a heart for missions but after a while, I missed pastoring,” he admitted. “Pastoring is getting to know people in depth. It’s really interesting in a relational way. We do life together and spiritual life as well so it’s so dimensional.”
“Ministry involves bringing the good news of Jesus and His offer of abundant life now, and eternal life in the future, to all who will listen,” he said.
“I’ve always enjoyed talking and teaching about the Bible and what it means to know and follow Jesus. Working as a pastor involves caring for people in both joy and crisis. I haven’t had all the answers, but I serve the One who does.”
Another milestone he marks this year is 40 years hosting Tuesday night Men’s Bible studies, which he began as an associate pastor and continued in the churches he served as senior pastor.
“I think women tend to be more involved in Bible studies in the church. Over the years, I’ve found men are more isolated and don’t generally like getting together,” he said. “I feel it’s important for the church to have men to come together to study the Bible and it’s important to families.”
He has a generous smile and a character that his parishioners respect.
Two Ahwatukee families have been attending Bridgeway Community Church for two decades because of the pastor.
Kathy Richmond, Bridgeway Community Church ministry assistant, recalls how her family became involved in the church two decades ago.
“Twenty years ago, my family showed up at Bridgeway Community Church. It happened to be Pastor Gregg’s first official Sunday preaching, and we’ve been here ever since,” said Richmond who formerly served as Director of Children’s Ministry.
“We knew that week that this is where we wanted to stay. Gregg was funny and genuine and taught from the Bible. It was exactly what we were looking for and still is. Though people have come and gone over the years, Gregg’s faithful teaching has remained,” said Richmond.
“While there are many great churches and pastors in Ahwatukee, he truly is one of the best teachers you’ll find,” she continued. “If you want to dive deep into the Bible, Gregg Cantelmo is your guy.”
Richmond also said she appreciates his sense of humor.
Kay and John West, Ahwatukee residents who founded Swaziserve in 2009, have also been church members for two decades, keeping their membership while serving as missionaries in eSwazini and South Africa for many years.
“John and I started going to Bridgeway one week after Pastor Gregg started as pastor,” Kay said. “We were looking for a church in the Ahwatukee community and happened to see an article in the AFN announcing his appointment.
“We were immediately drawn to his scripture-based sermons, always full of wisdom, insight, and practical application, with dashes of humor thrown in each week, and he’s been our beloved pastor ever since.”
“Pastor Gregg has also been hugely instrumental in encouraging our mission endeavors with our non-profit Swaziserve, both when we lived in Africa as missionaries and since we moved back to the U.S. to run the mission from here,” Kay added.
“I’ve even had the blessing of being on a couple of mission trips with him, and he is the real deal, whether in the field or in the pulpit.”
Cantelmo, who spurns the title of “reverend,” admits that as he heads toward his seventh decade, the subject of retirement is raised, but usually by others.
“I would be clueless what to do if I retired,” he said candidly. “As of right now, I have no plans to retire. If I do, I would enjoy filling in as a pastor at churches when needed.”
When Cantelmo and his wife of 47 years came to Bridgeway in 2003, he wrote a statement for his parishioners entitled “Things I Strongly Believe In.”
Among the many points covered was church growth. Though the church has grown steadily in two decades, that was never a priority for him – as he wrote in that statement:
“I believe that God desires for us as a church to reach as many people as possible with the life-changing message of Jesus Christ. At the same time, we must recognize that numerical growth is not necessarily a sign of God’s blessing, and is not a sufficient goal in itself.
“Therefore, I will pursue methods and policies which will facilitate numerical growth, without compromising in any way our integrity or our commitment to Biblical truth.”
Echos of his written treatise of 2003 remain.
“As pastor of Bridgeway Community Church, my goal is to serve the church family and the community at large,” he said last week. “I often tell the church, ‘We exist for everyone who is not here yet.’
“It is fulfilling to meet, help, counsel, and develop relationships in our neighborhood and our community.”
Bridgeway Community Church is located at 2420 E. Liberty Lane in Ahwatukee.
Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. except for Easter Sunday, April 9, when an additional service is scheduled for 9 a.m. A Good Friday service will be April 7 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.