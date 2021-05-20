Ahwatukee Skin & Laser has scheduled a special event May 24 to raise awareness about skin cancer and there’s free food in the program.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology and Skin Cancer Foundation, one in three Arizonans will be afflicted with skin cancer in their lifetime.
So, Ahwatukee Skin & Laser is giving away samples of sunscreen, prizes and lunch noon-2 p.m. next Monday as part of Melanoma Awareness Month.
The free event is at its offices at 4425 E. Agave Road, Bldg. 9, Suite 148, and will include lunch provided by El Taco Santo.
“Sun damage and skin cancer do not discriminate,” said Sarah Neumann, a physician assistant and the practice’s founder. “The sun can do major damage in as little as 20 minutes.
“No matter if it is a quick trip to the store, a day at the pool or years of constant sun exposure, the best thing to do is to be smart and be aware.”
“Sunscreen is proven to reduce the risk of getting skin cancer,” she said, “but recent studies show that 56 percent of individuals rarely use sunscreen, 35 percent never wear sunscreen and only 19 percent reported wearing sunscreen daily. We’re trying get more people to take skin cancer seriously and protect their skin.”
Neumann also offered a few sun tips for Arizonans:
Be “sun smart.” Avoid the sun during the hottest times of the day (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Abide by the shadow rule. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade. Always generously apply sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30 at least 20 minutes before going outside and invest in sun protective clothing that has built-in SPF.
Be sunscreen savvy. Check product packaging and always seek sunscreens containing titanium dioxide or zinc oxide as the active ingredient as opposed to chemical sunscreens which may be toxic.
Check yourself. Look for moles with changes in color, size, shape and texture. Sometimes the most serious problem areas are not as obvious as dark colored moles.
Neumann has been a practicing dermatology PA for over 20 years. Information/appointments: ahwtaukeeskincare.com.
