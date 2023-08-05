Nonprofit hits ‘extreme need’ for food in region

A New Leaf is facing an unprecedented demand from the community for food, saying it is in “extreme need” of nonperishable food items
“We’ve seen an irregular increase of families in need this historically hot summer,” said Benjamin Adelberg, a spokesman for the Mesa-based nonprofit. He added it expects to outpace the 222,367 meals it served needy people last year.
A New Leaf provides a wide range of services to domestic violence victims, homeless people and many other families and individuals through over 40 programs across the Valley,
The 50-year-old agency estimates it directly helps over 30,000 people of all ages a year.
A New Leaf said its ability to meet daily food needs of families in “desperate need” depends on help from the community.
“The huge deficits of shelf-stable food are Valley-wide – from our shelters in Apache Junction to the newly opened shelter for families in Surprise,” Adelberg said. “The same is for A New Leaf’s domestic violence shelters that help people escape abuse.”
A New Leaf’s donation center typically has 300 boxes of ramen at any given time, but now has only eight individual packets left.
“The hundreds of canned vegetables are now just a few that will be given to select families and the same is for oatmeal and other foods,” Adelberg added, noting, “The unprecedented shortage of shelf stable foods has put families in a precarious situation who may go back to not knowing when the next time they eat will be.”
Adelberg said the spike in need “is caused by an increase in more people and families seeking shelter, needing to be off the street to escape the significant levels of heat.
“Many shelters have been serving at capacity and an overflow of families and adults have been placed into hotels,” he said. “This caused a spike in the need for food that can be easily made for families who may have access to only a single microwave for food preparation.”
Summer typically sees a drop in donations because many residents leave, he added, “but this year the need in the community is far outstripping the supply.”
In effect, A New Leaf is serving hundreds of individuals who have nowhere else to turn.
“Every contribution, big or small, can go a long way in providing urgently needed food to families facing homelessness,” Adelberg added, saying food and water can be donated at its Mesa center while financial contributions can be made online.
The donation center, 2245 W. Ella St., Building A, Mesa, is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays. Information: 480-464-4648 and turnanewleaf.org/get-involved/donate-items.
With 7,419 people experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County last year, A New Leaf provided 77,750 nights of shelter for those in need last year and served 2,344 domestic violence victims – women and children – at its La Mesita family shelter.
