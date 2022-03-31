Mt. Pointe musical a delightful comedy-horror romp

It’s been five years since the Mountain Pointe Theatre Company has mounted a musical on stage and to break the drought, co-directors and drama teachers Kimberly Bonagofski have come up with one that’s spooky fun.
“The Addams Family” will be presented at Mountain Pointe High School, 4201 East Knox Road, at 6 p.m. Friday, April 1, and 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Tickest are $7 for students, $10 for adults and ticket information is at sites.google.com/tuhsd.k12.az.us/mptheatreco/mptc.
Bonagofsky came up with “The Addams Family” as they were “looking for a fun show that’s different but fun.”
And their choice has a rich legacy as the first stage production of a popular show that’s been a TV series and spawned several movies.
The musical enjoyed a 20-month run on Broadway after it debuted there in 2011 with legendary actor Nathan Lane playing the role of Gomez Addams – played at Mountain Pointe by Isaiah Hernandez – and iconic actress Bebe Neuwirth portraying Morticia Addams, played at Mountain Pointe by Kylie Stinson.
It won several New York critics’ awards, but failed to win either of the two Tony awards for which it was nominated – one of them for best score.
As the New York Times reported – 10 years after panning its debut – “The Addams Family” became “one of the rare shows that retool and flourish after their New York debut” and “has proved an enduring hit in youth and community theater productions and has played in more than three dozen countries.”
It’s based on the 1960s TV sitcom of the same name and tells the events that ensue when outsiders come to dinner with the Addams, a ghoulish yet lovable family that live in a house on Cemetery Lane, next to a graveyard.
Bonagofski said the company tries to put on a musical every other year but the pandemic in 2020 disrupted the schedule. “When COVID happened, it just really made that gap larger,”she said.
One of the reasons the theater troupe doesn’t present a musical every year is because “they cost a lot more to produce,” she added.
And “The Addams Family” required a lot of work beyond rehearsing.
The set, for example, “is very elaborate,” Bonagofski said. “The set has a lot of moving pieces – It’s fun, quirky and very Addams.”
While students and sponsors collaborated on costumes, the set costs came with some sticker shock.
“The cost of wood has doubled, which was a big shock to us,” Bonagofski said.
But for the young thespians and crew, the show is a labor of love – and a new experience for some.
“The students are so excited about the show,” Bonagofski said. “For many of them, this will be their first musical.”
And they all guarantee a good time for the audience.
“It’s a fun family show,” she said. “The music is brilliant, the costumes are over the top.”
Besides Isaiah and Kylie, other cast members are Johnny Osenkarski as Uncle Fester, Sebastian Navarro as Grandma, Alex Quinn as Wednesday Addams, Connor Murry as Pugsley Addams, Griffin Weber as Lurch, Chase Carter as Mal Beineke, Layla Hamilton as Alice Beineke, Lex Zacros as Lucas Beineke, Molly Corbin as Hand, Mr. Ramseyer as Cousin It.
The Ancestors, or Dancestors, are played by Courtney Stinson as dance captain, Brianna Nunez, Mckenna Gilbert-Fowler, Jo’lynn Terrazas, Jayden Carter, Micah Demoss, Markel Boyle, Phoenix Torres, Jayvin Sumler, Anissa Moreno and Xander Gaede.
Stage managers are Drew Stanek and Emilia Robertson and tech director is Trevor Perry.
Light and set design is by Sam Payne and the stage crew, led by Xander Gaede, includes Au’tazjanae Pride, Noah Campos, Skyler Sandoval, Brody Stolfa, Charlie Utli, Josephina Aragon, Lucky Morello, Sabrina Dagher and Ember Gurr.
Lights are manned by Kyra Deeney and Olivia Pattison while sound is engineered by Essence Lewis and Lucky Navarro.
Props are the responsibility of Z Shaw (chief), Clarissa Frommelt, Ariel Alexis, Jo’lynn Terrazas and Ariel Alexis while costumes were handled by Jayden Carter (chief), Leo Martin, Jayvin Sumler and Daileen Billy.
Hair and make-up come courtesy of Annisa Moreno (chief), Kaylee Morello, Leila Cabanillas and Sydney Gannon while front of the house is handled by Maia Pattison (chief), Cristina Banuelos and Dasia.
