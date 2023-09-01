Local artist’s painstaking detail marks his wood art

Brian Lensink’s avocation is reaping national recognition and awards.
The Ahwatukee man honed it during a successful 35-year career in disability services leading to his becoming state director of developmental disability services in Arizona and other states.
His love of art began at an early age influenced him when he chose his major in industrial arts education at the University of Minnesota, where he graduated.
Through that major, he focused on graphic arts, metal working, woodworking and photography.
But his minor in special education with a specialty in developmental disabilities led to a decades-long career following the completion of his master’s degree in educational administration at the University of Nebraska.
“I was faced with the real life decision of making a living,” Lensink said with a smile.
“Ultimately, I worked to become the state director of developmental disability services in Arizona, Colorado and Connecticut – where groundbreaking work was done to transform how services were provided to people with disabilities and their families.”
“And yet the ability to work with my hands and with tools continued to be a major interest throughout those years, and has brought me great satisfaction.”
Metalwork was his original passion as an artistic outlet, and a serendipitous 1978 visit to an Alexander Calder exhibition in Omaha captured his imagination.
From that point, metal mobiles and stabiles became the focus of his artwork.
“Like most artists/sculptors who create mobiles, I’ve been tremendously inspired and informed by the work of Alexander Calder, the great American artist who invented and popularized the mobile as fine art,” explained Lensink.
“I’ve traveled to see as much of his work as possible, and I’ve gathered an extensive collection of solo and group exhibition catalogues, books, monographs and magazine articles pertaining to Calder.”
His collection now numbers more than 600 items.
“I was absolutely captivated by Calder’s work and his ingenious designs, whimsical imagination, and creative use of materials. That captivation has never subsided whether the medium is metal, or as now, wood.”
Unlike his Lensink’s work, Calder’s mobiles and stabiles rarely included wood.
Wood became Lensink’s main medium in 2012.
What led to his work being displayed nationwide in galleries, commercial offices and private collections, began serendipitously after a pickleball game at the Ahwatukee Recreational Center.
“I’d just finished playing when a friend suggested I take a look at the ARC woodshop. I went back and gave the lathe a try for a while, and I just fell in love with working with wood,” he recalled.
“From there I started watching YouTube videos and began collecting my own woodworking materials and tools.”
He also joined the Arizona Woodturners Association, where he was president until last May.
Since putting his hand and interest into woodturning, his three-car garage at the Ahwatukee home he and his wife Barbara Brent purchased in 2001, is chockablock with wood, woodburning pens, hand tools, lathes, saws, routers, sanders and other machinery.
His website, lensinkcreations.com, offers a glimpse into the prolific, varied, and award-winning creations he has fashioned from wood – and then skillfully photographed.
Among them the more fascinating, and costly, are his basket/pottery illusion pieces.
“I create an original design for every piece. This is done using graph paper or Adobe Illustrator. It involves a lot of trial and error work and changing of colors to get the best design.
It’s often not thought about as part of the process, but of course it is critical to the final piece,” explained Lensink.
“The basket illusion pieces are very time-consuming. Regular turning, using one species of wood, can usually be completed in the least time. Segmented pieces take more time due to the cutting of the segments and gluing that is needed,” he said.
“With basket illusion pieces you have to build the vessel using segmented techniques and then bead the surface, wood burn the squares and then paint the piece with India Ink to develop the pattern,” Lensink explained.
“There can be as many as 10,000 little squares that each need to be painted,” added Lensink, whose latest basket illusion is 12” tall and 11” in diameter with approximately 19,400 little squares.
Painting the tiny squares and rectangles requires intense focus.
“When painting a piece, you have to stay alert so you don’t make mistakes and paint the wrong squares. The burning of lines to create the squares is the most tedious and sometimes monotonous part, but it’s critical to creating this type of piece.
“It also takes as much, or sometimes even more time, than the painting of the piece.”
He said when art aficionados view his artworks at area art shows or galleries like the Faust Gallery in Scottsdale and Santa Fe, they often express their amazement at the patience each piece requires.
“Yes, people always suggest that I must have a lot of patience, yet I don’t feel like a patient person and I think the better word is persistent,” he confessed.
“I work about six hours a day on my art and sometimes I do it in the evening as well. It’s helpful that my studio is in the garage so I can pop out there any time to glue an additional ring or put on an additional coat of finish.
That also needs to be counted as time toward the piece, but it is hard to calculate.”
The hours spent in his studio are rewarding, he said, whether it be a segmented vase with turquoise inlay, a basket pottery illusion drawing on Native American designs, a large salad bowl crafted from one block of wood, or the pepper/salt grinders and shakers that grace collectors’ tables nationwide.
“I enjoy the work and it provides an outlet for my creativity so I don’t really spend much time calculating the actual hours I spend doing it. That is why answering peoples’ questions is so difficult.
One other factor that makes time estimation difficult is that I usually have several pieces in the works at any one time.”
The close-up India ink painting of his segmented vases or stabiles is in itself labor-intensive.
“Working close to home allows me to do some of the work at the kitchen table or while sitting in a comfortable chair. All I need is lots of light.”
Lensink said he prefers to work with tight-grained and dense hardwoods, exotic woods like ebony, rosewoods, curly maple, canary wood, wenge, purpleheart and holly.
He also sources local woods like mesquite, sumac, acacia, ash, ironwood and sissoo.
“If there’s a microburst, I’ll be there to cut off a few branches,” laughed Lensink. “The HOA cut down a couple of ash trees nearby and I was right there. I like putting a chunk of wood on the lathe to use for the large salad bowls I’ve made.”
He credits his grandmother and mother for helping instill the love of creativity early in his life; teaching him to sew, knit and weave baskets.
“My grandmother sewed the clothing for her three children and was a basket weaver later in life. My mother was a home economics teacher and taught me to sew and knit when I was young,” said Lensink.
“I think those skills led to my current interest in wood art.”
Lensink continues to consult in the fields of developmental disabilities and behavior health.
Retirement isn’t the right word to be used when describing Lensink.
“I still do some work in the field … working on behalf of people with developmental disabilities and children with behavioral health challenges and their families,” he said.
“I am extremely lucky in that I have two wonderful areas of interest and expertise that keep me extremely busy and keep the creative juices flowing.
To view some of Lensink’s art, and for more information on commissions, see his website at lensinkcreations.com
He also sells his woodturning art on Etsy.
