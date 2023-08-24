Mt. Pointe Theatre marks 30 years with a comedy

Ellie Alfonso as Duchess Gloriana XII, center left, talks to Brianna Nunez as Tully Bascombe, on the eve of their country’s successful invasion of America with only an army equipped with bows and arrows. Looking on are Molly Corbin as Countess Mountjoy and Karl Pollett as David Benter in the Mountain Pointe Theatre Company’s presentation of “The Mouse That Roared.” (David Minton/Staff Photographer)