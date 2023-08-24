Mt. Pointe Theatre marks 30 years with a comedy

Mountain Pointe biology teacher Corey Quinn’s passion for the high school’s theater program runs deep.
“I’ve been directing for 24 years – kind of lost count,” said Quinn, a Pride alumnus who returned as a teacher after getting his degree. “I’ve definitely directed at least 35 shows over those years and been involved in many more.”
That passion – and the district’s new calendar – explain why Quinn wasted no time assembling a cast and crew for Mountain Pointe Theatre Company’s first production of the 2023-24 school year.
Auditions were held as soon as the new year began July 19 and rehearsals started the following week.
“It was a bit odd to start so early, but honestly once the ball was rolling it was like any other show,” he said.
But two-week breaks in both semesters now make it “hard to take a break mid- show and not have kids forget all that we learned,” he said.
“But we will manage,” he added. “Kids are pretty resilient.”
That resiliency will be on full display in a few days as the Mountain Pointe Theatre Company presents a comedy throwback to the 1950s with “The Mouse That Roared” at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the school, 4201 E. Knox Road, Ahwatukee.
Based on a satirical book born in the “Ban the Bomb” era of the 1950s, “Mouse” involves a tiny, nearly bankrupt Alpine country that invades America because the duchess believes the surest way to wealth is to lose a war with the United States because it will pour aid, relief and rehabilitation on the vanquished. The only problem: the little country wins.
Made into a successful play and a movie starring comic genius Peter Sellers, “Mouse” marks a special anniversary for the Mountain Pointe Theatre Company.
The theater company is marking 30 years of entertaining audiences and engaging students in what became a springboard for some to have careers on stage or behind the curtain.
And, Quinn noted, “The Mouse that Roared” was the company’s very first production. “I was a student at Mountain Pointe,” he said. “I even remember seeing it myself.”
Because of its historical significance, all Mountain Pointe students get in for free. Others can find ticket information at mptheatreco.com.
Quinn selected “Mouse” for two reasons.
“I thought it would be good to do the show out of respect for where this theatre company began and how far we have come in over 30 years,” he explained.
Besides, he said, “It is a fun, cute, funny, and actually very relevant political show.
“This is an old show and it is pretty silly and ridiculous,” Quinn said. “The small country of Fenwick is pretty dated – soldiers with bows and arrows in a modern world.”
The 1959 movie fell flat with critics and theatergoers in England, it was a box office hit in the United States.
It also has been called Sellers’ prequel of sorts to the more bitter Cold War satire “Dr. Strangelove,” in which he played three different roles.
Quinn believes “a good comedy has more than just good laughs” and that while “Mouse” has a style of comedy different from today’s, “there is a feeling you get when watching it – similar to an old classic movie.
“This one also has undertones of politics and war,” he added. “In the show there is a ‘Q-bomb’ similar to a nuclear weapon and some of the topics of conversation are similar to those discussed with the atom bomb when it was created.”
Quinn noted “Mouse” is appearing on Mountain Pointe’s stage at the same time that the blockbuster movie about the father of the atom bomb, “Oppenheimer,” is playing on the silver screen a coincidence he called “very cool.”
Quinn said “Mouse” has a simple set “with platforms and lighted areas where scenes begin and end without blackouts.
“This keeps the show moving and flowing nicely,” he explained. “Also, we are using projection to set the stage for scenes with images and video that help the audience know where we are in the play.
“This helps keep the focus on the actors and their abilities. Keeping the audience informed and not confused is always our goals. But between the actors and crew, we do a pretty good job.”
The Mountain Pointe Theatre Company has other stage treats in store over the coming year, including “Waiting For Godot” Nov. 3-4, “Puffs” on Feb. 2-3, and the musical “Zombie Prom” April 5 and 6.
The cast for “The Mouse that Roared” includes Ellie Alfonso, Matlyn McShane, Lilliana Lopez, Danielle Mahoney, Brooklyn Cole, Melanny Rivera, Kimberly Bonagofski, Shilaah Amaroo, Danielle Mahoney and Lilliana Lopez;
Also, Addison Redwanc, Holly Deeney, Matlyn McShane, April Coyers, Layla Hamilton, Brianna Nunez, Molly Corbin, Karl Pollett, Anissa Moreno, Owen Klanke, Maia Pattison, Alex Blunt, Kirk Conyers, Micah DeMoss; Mohogany Rembert, Anissa Moreno, Ariel Alexis and Alex Guenther.
Some cast members piull double-duty as part of the crew.
The crew includes: Stage Managers Xander Gaede and Hannah Kinsman and Technical Director Noah Campos.
The crew also includes: Owen Klanke, Abigal Mckeown, Adrian Olivera, Brooklyn Cole, Molly Corbin, Danielle Mahaney, Ashelyn Surman, Lilliana Lopez, Maya Patron, Addison Redwanc, Kirk Conyers, Micah DeMoss;
Also, Naomi Jewell, Layla Hamilton, Maia Pattison, Leo Martin, Cameron Weber, Matlyn McShane, Jordyn Holguin, April Conyers, Ariel Alexis, Melanny Rivera, Charles Salt, Karl Pollett, Kendra Brierly, Analiese Frommelt, Alex Blunt, Amaris Moreno, Holly Deeney, Odie Winn, Emma Kulinowski, Anissa Moreno, Shilaah Amaro, Mohogany Rembert, Elie Alfonso and Alex Guenther.
