With the new school year beginning, the learning environment will look different for teachers and students alike. It seems every school and parent across the country is handling the COVID-19 crisis independently.
For those taking the virtual school approach, there are a few key factors to consider.
With a little extra thought and work, parents can create an optimal at-home learning environment full of enriched, authentic learning experiences and real gains for students. To fully harness the opportunity, think about the following:
Teamwork. Families have an unprecedented opportunity to cultivate a successful learning environment together. As a family, set priorities by talking about what you value, desire, and commit to craft clear agreements, expectations, and pathways of communication.
Talk about the roles and responsibilities that each holds and the challenges you face. When you bring it all together and put energy behind it, the result will be greater.
Atmosphere. The home-school atmosphere should reflect a positive, dedicated learning space that honors the classroom.
The working area should be defined, quiet, clean, organized, and equipped. This way, students can focus on the assignments and make the most of their time.
Put away technology that isn’t necessary for school. A quiet, non-distracting space will keep students on track on a day-to-day basis.
Remember to schedule time away from the screen in general. Ample play, person-to-person dialogue, and rest are key requirements of the learning process.
Supplies and resources. Every grade level has certain supplies that will be necessary for completing assignments and participating in general. Ensure students have access to a device with a camera and microphone and reliable Wi-Fi connections.
Without these in place, students will be unable to access their teacher, their curricular resources, or submit assignments.
Routines. Children work best with clear and consistent routines and procedures. Set these up together and stick to them. Start the morning strong, and build plenty of playtime and downtime throughout the day.
Have breakfast, lunch and dinner planned and adhere to a planned sleep schedule.
Partnerships. Many families find strong value in banding together in small neighborhood groups to not only engage in learning but also care for and supervise children when needed.
This new “Parent Pod” model is rapidly gaining momentum and for good reason. Small group learning, fueled by the school curriculum and enhanced by parent-teachers, subject experts, and specialty vendors, can provide an unmatched learning experience for students.
It also provides a great structure for socialization with peers.
Virtual learning, to some extent, appears to have staying power; but we can channel the challenge into something good for both students and their families.
It can bring us closer – not only within families but also between home and school. No matter what life hands us or the direction schools take, building the partnership among the teacher, student, and parent is always best for nurturing the growth and development of school-aged children.
- Dr. Stephanie Musser is founder and CEO of Candeo Schools. Information: Caneoschools.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.