BASIS Ahwatukee is one of two Arizona schools to have two seniors awarded Flinn Scholarships and Jordyn Hitzeman of Ahwatukee and Surabhi Sajith couldn’t be happier.
Both teens are heading to Arizona State University’s Barrett, The Honors College, where Jordyn, the daughter of Shane and Allison Hitzeman, will be studying physics and economics while Surabhi, daughter of Nirmala Pallichadath and Sajith Nair, will be in a pre-med program as she eyes a career as an OB-GYN.
If studying physics and economics seems an unusual combination, it’s a perfectly natural pairing to Jordyn, who pointedly stated, “I want to understand the world.”
“When you’re an economist, you can predict people and what they’re going to do,” she explained. “When you’re a physicist, you can predict the entire physical world. So with the two, you can predict everything. Physics sets the physical bounds of the world and then economics kind of sets what people do within this physical realm.”
Her career goal “changes every day,” she admitted, though she’s thinking big: a PhD in economics followed by law school, and maybe then work in the field of urban planning. She’s already taking a step in that direction with an internship in Culdesac Tempe, Arizona’s first car-free community.
The development was started by a former Flinn Scholar and Jordyn is helping with its business operations.
The public relations specialist for the National Honor Society chapter at BASIS Ahwatukee, Jordyn also relishes participation in the National Economics Challenge competitions locally and for the last two years has been a coach for teams.
She is so steeped in basic economics that when BASIS Ahwatukee’s economics teacher abruptly left the school shortly before AP Economics finals last school year, Jordyn worked with the head of school to put together a study guide that students could use to prep for the exam. Jordyn had already aced that exam a few years prior.
Jordyn said the Econ Challenges, largely held at Mesa Community College, not only give her a chance to hang out with like-minded peers but also a chance to do critical thinking. While those challenges are largely for middle-school students, she gets satisfaction from leading younger kids through critical thinking as a coach.
Her leadership activities also extended into the animal kingdom for several years as a teen volunteer at the Phoenix Zoo.
“I noticed a big gap in their resources in the volunteer department for Spanish-speaking guests at the zoo,” she explained. “And that was like such a large proportion of the people who visited us that I put together this project to develop Spanish-speaking resources for teen volunteers.”
Last year the pandemic wiped out a planned six-week stay in Grenoble, France, where she was to be a youth ambassador for the zoo.
“It turned into a virtual exchange over Facebook,” Jordyn said.
That evolved into including a more old-school pen pal relationship with a student in China “because they didn’t have Facebook and so they asked a few of the ambassadors specifically to do the exchanges.”
Jordyn also is “super involved” in the Compassion Center, a Chandler food bank, which also has become the heart of her 10-week research project that all BASIS seniors must undertake in lieu of going to classes.
Those projects involve highly sophisticated subjects and approaches to final research papers and Jordyn’s is no exception.
“I’m evaluating the different models of private social welfare organizations – like food banks and homelessness organizations – and deciding which ones are most effective for acting as social capital as a mediator and that connect people to community resources,” she said, jokingly conceding “that’s kind of a mouthful.”
She had jumped into helping the food bank originally as a volunteer last year when she heard the pandemic had significantly reduced the number of volunteers.
Dubbed by her classmates in her sophomore year as the most likely to be the next Oprah, Jordyn has picked up several other scholarships, including a National Merit Scholarship. When she’s not studying or volunteering, she likes powerlifting.
Jordyn and Surabhi also have a little history beyond being classmates. They both debated the topic of universal background checks for gun purchasers in speech and debate – a big passion of Surabhi.
“I started speech and debate when I was a lot younger and I really liked the community,” she explained. “It helped me meet a lot of the kids that are older and younger than me at my school. It’s a fun way to meet a lot of people outside of our school as well. I got to meet a lot of people from all over Arizona, not just Maricopa County.”
Participating in speech and debate also requires a lot of research, which has primed Surabhi for her BASIS senior project – working with a mentor from the American Cancer Society for a study of a form of uterus cancer.
“I’m pretty much studying the non-genetic risk factors,” she explained. So, for example, like birth control use or pregnancy and how that can impact a person’s outcome of endometrial cancer.”
Her interest in medicine also reflects her compassion for women who do not have adequate healthcare access and both explain her career aspiration.
“In my community, there isn’t a lot of information about women’s health,” she said, “and so that’s something I really want to address.”
“I think everyone has had someone in their family who probably went through some kind of medical situation,” Surabhi said, adding when that occurred in her family “there was no one else in my family who really knew about medicine at the time. So, I was like, ‘you know what, I think that’s what I want to do’ so I can support my own family and my community and the women in my community.”
She also is a member of the Tempe Mayor’s Youth Advisory Commission and has been especially involved in addressing teen mental health issues, particularly as the pandemic has impacted them over the last 14 months.
And her volunteering activities also extend to working at a nearby hospice. Because the pandemic prevented her from visiting patients the past year, she has helped out with administrative tasks.
Besides academics, debate and volunteering, Surabhi also is a dancer and performs both solo and in groups. And while she can dance to most musical formats, she is particularly active in Indian Classical Dance.
“I think what’s really cool about Indian dances is we’re representing our Indian population,” she said. “I can go out and just perform if I want to. It’s kind of like my artistic outlet, and I think everyone has some form or way that they like to express themselves. So, dance is my medium.”
